Tigers closing in on deal with SS Javier Baez

It looks like the Detroit Tigers are nearing the conclusion of their search for the team’s next shortstop.

While it seemed likely for the better part of the offseason to this point that the team would land on Carlos Correa, it appears that they have decided to go in a different direction.

Between his time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets and Chicago Cubs last season, .265 with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs.

While it doesn’t appear to be official yet, Jon Morosi is reporting that if a deal is finalized, it will be a six year pact.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation.

