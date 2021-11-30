Tigers closing in on deal with SS Javier Baez

It looks like the Detroit Tigers are nearing the conclusion of their search for the team’s next shortstop.

Source: Javier Báez is close to signing a multiyear deal with #Tigers. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2021

While it seemed likely for the better part of the offseason to this point that the team would land on Carlos Correa, it appears that they have decided to go in a different direction.

Between his time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets and Chicago Cubs last season, .265 with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs.

While it doesn’t appear to be official yet, Jon Morosi is reporting that if a deal is finalized, it will be a six year pact.

Javier Báez’s deal with the #Tigers, if completed, is expected to be for 6 years. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2021

Stay tuned for updates on this situation.