Detroit Tigers Promote Jahmai Jones, Make Tough Decision on Andy Ibanez Ahead of Cubs Series

Right before opening their biggest series of the year so far—against the NL Central-leading Cubs—the Detroit Tigers made a surprising roster shuffle.

Jahmai Jones, a 26-year-old utility man, has officially been called up from Triple-A Toledo. In a corresponding move, Andy Ibáñez was optioned back to Toledo, and Akil Baddoo was designated for assignment.

Tough moves, no doubt. But Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made it clear—it’s all about keeping the momentum going.

"It was an encouraging message (to Andy) to go get yourself some at-bats and get right," Hinch said as quoted by Evan Woodbury. "There's so much good that comes with Andy… but he hasn't quite been at the level he knows he can get to."

What Jones Brings to the Lineup

Jones got a taste of the majors in 2024 with the New York Yankees, where he hit .238 with a home run and .685 OPS across 33 games. Since joining the Tigers’ Triple-A squad in Toledo, he’s been impressive.

In 52 games for Toledo in 2025, Jones has:

Hit .276 with a .392 OBP and .482 SLG

with a and Added 4 home runs , 9 doubles , and 24 RBI

, , and Stolen 8 bases while being caught just twice

He’s been consistent, disciplined, and productive—exactly what this Tigers lineup could use right now.

Why Akil Baddoo Was the Odd Man Out

Unfortunately for Akil Baddoo, the writing was on the wall. In limited time with the Tigers this year, Baddoo struggled mightily. In just 17 at-bats, he hit a paltry .118 with a .167 OBP and .176 SLG. He struck out five times and recorded just two hits.

With Detroit’s outfield already clicking—Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene are both mashing—and Justyn-Henry Malloy emerging, there simply wasn’t room for Baddoo anymore.

AL vs. NL’s Best: Tigers vs. Cubs

The timing of the move is no coincidence.

The Tigers (41-23) currently lead the AL Central and boast the best record in the American League. The Chicago Cubs (39-23) hold the same spot in the National League.

Friday’s opener at Comerica Park marks the start of what could be a postseason preview. The Tigers aren’t just trying to win—they’re showing they’ll do whatever it takes to stay ahead.

The Bottom Line

Promoting Jahmai Jones and designating Akil Baddoo signals a Tigers front office and coaching staff unafraid to make hard choices. Detroit has its eyes on something much bigger than midseason stats—October baseball. And if Jones can keep hitting like he has in Toledo, don’t be surprised if he plays a key role down the stretch.