Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera blasts his first home run of 2020 [Video]

By Don Drysdale
Oct 2, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates after a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Turner Field. The Braves defeated the Tigers 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Unless Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera goes absolutely nuts at the plate, he will not be hitting his 500th home run during the shortened 60-game 2020 season.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, Cabrera was sitting on 477 career dingers, tied with Adrian Beltre and it looked like he would stay tied after striking out in his first three at-bats of the day.

But in his fourth at-bat of the game, Miggy hit his 478th career dinger to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning.

Check it out.

