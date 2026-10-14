The Detroit Tigers have a major decision to make regarding Kenley Jansen, and most of the attention has been on whether Scott Harris will spend big money to bring in another established closer.

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But what if the Tigers already have a potential replacement sitting in their own bullpen?

Drew Sommers might not be the first name Detroit fans think of when discussing the team’s closer of the future, but the 26-year-old left-hander has quietly put together a compelling case to receive more high-leverage opportunities in 2027.

A.J. Hinch’s Tigers Coaching Changes Could Signal a Completely Different Offensive Approach

That does not mean Sommers is ready to take over the ninth inning tomorrow. However, his ability to miss bats gives Harris and A.J. Hinch an intriguing option worth exploring before committing significant money to another veteran.

Sep 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Drew Sommers Has Something the Tigers Desperately Need

When evaluating potential closers, the first thing I want to know is whether a pitcher can consistently get hitters out without relying on his defense.

Sommers certainly checks that box when it comes to missing bats.

According to his official 2026 pitching statistics, Sommers finished the season with the following numbers:

43 appearances

39.2 innings pitched

3.63 ERA

62 strikeouts

1.24 WHIP

14.1 strikeouts per nine innings

0 saves

That strikeout number is what should jump off the page.

Sommers struck out more than 14 batters per nine innings, an impressive rate for any Major League reliever. It suggests he has the swing-and-miss ability necessary to escape difficult situations without needing a perfectly positioned defense behind him.

And when you’re protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning, that ability becomes especially valuable.

There is an important distinction, though. Sommers has not established himself as a Major League closer, and his 2026 ERA suggests he still has work to do before becoming a dependable late-inning option.

But the raw ability is there, and that’s enough to make him someone the Tigers should seriously evaluate.

Kenley Jansen’s Future Remains Uncertain

The Tigers did not sign Jansen last offseason expecting to be searching for another closer just one year later.

Unfortunately, his first season in Detroit came with too many uncomfortable moments.

Jansen finished 2026 with 22 saves and a 3.20 ERA over 50 appearances, but he also blew six save chances and converted just 78.6 percent of his opportunities. He walked 23 batters and allowed seven home runs in 45 innings, and those rates created additional problems for a bullpen that struggled to consistently protect late leads.

Now Harris must decide whether to exercise Jansen’s $12 million club option for 2027 or pay a $2 million buyout and move in another direction.

As we recently examined, Harris has a $20 million pitching decision involving Jansen and Drew Anderson. Moving on from Jansen would create $10 million in additional payroll flexibility compared with exercising his option.

That money could help the Tigers address their starting rotation, add another proven reliever, or strengthen a lineup that needs more consistency.

But there is a catch.

Declining Jansen’s option only makes sense if Detroit has a credible plan for replacing him. Saving money means very little if the Tigers spend another season watching winnable games disappear in the ninth inning.

Why Sommers Could Be an Intriguing Kenley Jansen Replacement

Here is where Sommers becomes especially interesting.

Detroit does not necessarily need him to become an old-fashioned closer who pitches the ninth inning every time the team has a three-run lead. Hinch has demonstrated throughout his managerial career that he is comfortable using relievers based on matchups and the most important moments of a game.

That philosophy could work in Sommers’ favor.

Imagine Detroit facing the middle of an opposing lineup in the eighth inning with two dangerous left-handed hitters due up. Rather than saving a particular pitcher for the ninth, Hinch could turn to Sommers to navigate the toughest portion of the order.

Or perhaps Sommers develops enough confidence and consistency that Hinch begins trusting him with traditional save opportunities.

Neither outcome is guaranteed, but both are worth considering.

Detroit also has other internal options, including Will Vest, Kyle Finnegan and Tyler Holton. The Tigers previously assembled a bullpen with three pitchers who had recorded at least 20 saves the previous season, demonstrating that this organization is comfortable distributing late-inning responsibilities rather than building everything around one closer.

Sommers could eventually become another piece of that approach.

Sep 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Sommers (51) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Biggest Reason Not to Hand Sommers the Job Yet

As intriguing as the strikeout numbers are, there is a reason the Tigers cannot simply write Sommers’ name into the closer role for Opening Day 2027.

He has zero Major League saves.

That does not disqualify him from eventually becoming a successful closer, but it does mean Detroit would be taking a significant gamble by relying on him as its primary ninth-inning option.

Closing games requires more than an impressive strikeout rate. Pitchers must demonstrate they can command their pitches consistently, limit free passes and handle repeated high-pressure appearances.

Sommers has shown flashes of the ability to become an important bullpen weapon, but he has not yet proven he can handle the responsibility over an entire season.

That is why the smartest approach would be to let him compete for an expanded role rather than simply handing him the job.

We previously explored two proven closers Detroit could consider pursuing, and the Tigers should absolutely continue evaluating experienced outside options.

But those possibilities should not prevent Harris from taking a serious look at what Sommers could become.

What Scott Harris Should Do

If I were making the decision, I would decline Jansen’s $12 million option, explore the market for a dependable veteran reliever and give Sommers every opportunity to earn a larger role during spring training.

The key would be avoiding the temptation to make Sommers the answer simply because he is already under team control.

Instead, Detroit could begin the season with an experienced late-inning option while allowing Sommers to work his way into increasingly important situations.

If he continues striking hitters out at an elite rate while improving his overall consistency, the Tigers might eventually discover they have something more valuable than another expensive short-term closer.

They could have a young, controllable bullpen weapon capable of helping the organization for years.