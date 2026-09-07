Detroit Tigers Make Final Decision on Matt Vierling

Matt Vierling’s 2026 season is officially over.

The Detroit Tigers transferred Vierling from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, officially eliminating any possibility of a return before the regular season ends. The move was part of Detroit’s latest roster shuffle, which also included activating left-hander Brant Hurter and optioning Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo.

Vierling had been sidelined since late July because of a left adductor strain. What initially appeared to leave open the possibility of a late-season return became more complicated when left heel soreness interrupted his rehabilitation. MLB’s latest Tigers injury report now lists Vierling’s expected return as 2027.

It is a frustrating ending for a player Detroit hoped would provide versatility and stability throughout the season.

Vierling’s absence was part of a larger run of outfield injuries that forced the Tigers to continually adjust, including a stretch when another injury left Detroit scrambling for additional outfield options.

Sunday’s transaction also opened the necessary 40-man roster spot for Hurter, whose own path back took longer than expected after his rehabilitation assignment encountered a setback.

For Vierling, there is no longer any uncertainty about a September comeback.

His focus now shifts entirely toward getting healthy for 2027.