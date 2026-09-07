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Detroit Tigers Make Final Decision on Matt Vierling

Detroit Tigers Andrew Sears Detroit Tigers lineup Tarik Skubal Matt Vierling season over
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Matt Vierling’s 2026 season is officially over.

The Detroit Tigers transferred Vierling from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, officially eliminating any possibility of a return before the regular season ends. The move was part of Detroit’s latest roster shuffle, which also included activating left-hander Brant Hurter and optioning Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers pitching updates Detroit Tigers Kevin Sosa Matt Vierling season over

Vierling had been sidelined since late July because of a left adductor strain. What initially appeared to leave open the possibility of a late-season return became more complicated when left heel soreness interrupted his rehabilitation. MLB’s latest Tigers injury report now lists Vierling’s expected return as 2027.

It is a frustrating ending for a player Detroit hoped would provide versatility and stability throughout the season.

Vierling’s absence was part of a larger run of outfield injuries that forced the Tigers to continually adjust, including a stretch when another injury left Detroit scrambling for additional outfield options.

Sunday’s transaction also opened the necessary 40-man roster spot for Hurter, whose own path back took longer than expected after his rehabilitation assignment encountered a setback.

For Vierling, there is no longer any uncertainty about a September comeback.

His focus now shifts entirely toward getting healthy for 2027.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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