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Tigers Face Rotation, Closer Questions After Injuries

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Casey Mize left Tuesday’s game with right groin tightness and a day-to-day status, Kenley Jansen went on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation on May 28, and Detroit recalled Drew Sommers from Triple-A Toledo. The Detroit Tigers now head into their next few games without a confirmed answer for Mize’s next turn and without their closer available in the ninth inning.

Mize’s exit hit the Detroit Tigers rotation right away. Jansen’s IL move created an immediate late-inning opening, and the only confirmed roster move so far is Sommers joining the bullpen.

Mize’s next turn is suddenly in doubt

Mize gave Detroit four scoreless innings, struck out six, and left after 58 pitches in Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles, as shown in the game report from his outing. His status remained day to day after the game on Detroit’s injury log.

MLBCasey Mize — MLB Stats
Casey Mize
2026
WAR1.73
FIP2.38
Season History
SeasonKey Stats
20261.73 WAR / 2.38 FIP
20252.38 WAR / 3.89 FIP
20241.35 WAR / 3.95 FIP
Via ESPN · May 28, 2026

The timing matters because this was Mize’s third start back. The Detroit Tigers placed him on the 15-day injured list on April 29 with a right adductor strain, then activated him on May 16.

Mize said the discomfort was in the same area as the earlier issue, but did not feel as severe. The Detroit Tigers are still waiting on the next update before knowing whether his next scheduled turn stays on track.

Jansen’s IL move opens the ninth inning

The Detroit Tigers made the firmer move with Jansen on Wednesday. The club placed him on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation and recalled Sommers in the corresponding move, as listed in the official roster update.

Jansen had been listed with right groin tightness after his May 27 exit. No replacement closer was identified in the supplied reporting, so the Detroit Tigers enter the next series without a confirmed ninth-inning arrangement on the record.

MLBMLB Injury Report
PlayerTeamInjuryStatusReturn Est.Notes
Bailey HornPDETInjured 60-Day
Beau BrieskePDETInjured 60-Day
Jackson JobePDETInjured 60-Day
Justin VerlanderPDETInjured 60-Day
Parker MeadowsCFDETInjured 60-Day
Reese OlsonPDETInjured 60-Day
Trey SweeneySSDETInjured 60-Day
Brant HurterPDETInjured 15-Day
Burch SmithPDETInjured 15-Day
Kenley JansenPDETInjured 15-Day
Tarik SkubalPDETInjured 15-Day
Ty MaddenPDETInjured 15-Day
Gleyber Torres2BDETInjured 10-Day
Javier BáezSSDETInjured 10-Day
Kerry CarpenterRFDETInjured 10-Day
Via ESPN · May 28, 2026

The immediate question for Detroit’s pitching staff

The Detroit Tigers’ next pitching update now centers on two spots at once. The club needs clarity on whether Mize can make his next start, and it still has no confirmed closer while Jansen is out and Sommers has taken the open bullpen roster spot.

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Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
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