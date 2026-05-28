Tigers Face Rotation, Closer Questions After Injuries

Casey Mize left Tuesday’s game with right groin tightness and a day-to-day status, Kenley Jansen went on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation on May 28, and Detroit recalled Drew Sommers from Triple-A Toledo. The Detroit Tigers now head into their next few games without a confirmed answer for Mize’s next turn and without their closer available in the ninth inning.

Mize’s exit hit the Detroit Tigers rotation right away. Jansen’s IL move created an immediate late-inning opening, and the only confirmed roster move so far is Sommers joining the bullpen.

Mize’s next turn is suddenly in doubt

Mize gave Detroit four scoreless innings, struck out six, and left after 58 pitches in Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles, as shown in the game report from his outing. His status remained day to day after the game on Detroit’s injury log.

MLB Casey Mize — MLB Stats Casey Mize 2026 WAR 1.73 FIP 2.38 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 1.73 WAR / 2.38 FIP 2025 2.38 WAR / 3.89 FIP 2024 1.35 WAR / 3.95 FIP

The timing matters because this was Mize’s third start back. The Detroit Tigers placed him on the 15-day injured list on April 29 with a right adductor strain, then activated him on May 16.

Mize said the discomfort was in the same area as the earlier issue, but did not feel as severe. The Detroit Tigers are still waiting on the next update before knowing whether his next scheduled turn stays on track.

Jansen’s IL move opens the ninth inning

The Detroit Tigers made the firmer move with Jansen on Wednesday. The club placed him on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation and recalled Sommers in the corresponding move, as listed in the official roster update.

Jansen had been listed with right groin tightness after his May 27 exit. No replacement closer was identified in the supplied reporting, so the Detroit Tigers enter the next series without a confirmed ninth-inning arrangement on the record.

MLB MLB Injury Report Player Team Injury Status Return Est. Notes Bailey Horn P DET — Injured 60-Day — — Beau Brieske P DET — Injured 60-Day — — Jackson Jobe P DET — Injured 60-Day — — Justin Verlander P DET — Injured 60-Day — — Parker Meadows CF DET — Injured 60-Day — — Reese Olson P DET — Injured 60-Day — — Trey Sweeney SS DET — Injured 60-Day — — Brant Hurter P DET — Injured 15-Day — — Burch Smith P DET — Injured 15-Day — — Kenley Jansen P DET — Injured 15-Day — — Tarik Skubal P DET — Injured 15-Day — — Ty Madden P DET — Injured 15-Day — — Gleyber Torres 2B DET — Injured 10-Day — — Javier Báez SS DET — Injured 10-Day — — Kerry Carpenter RF DET — Injured 10-Day — —

The immediate question for Detroit’s pitching staff

The Detroit Tigers’ next pitching update now centers on two spots at once. The club needs clarity on whether Mize can make his next start, and it still has no confirmed closer while Jansen is out and Sommers has taken the open bullpen roster spot.