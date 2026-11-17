The Detroit Tigers have until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to decide whether to tender first baseman Spencer Torkelson a contract for 2027. If they do not tender him by the Nov. 20 deadline, the 27-year-old becomes a free agent immediately, and Tigers first base turns into the most urgent hole on the roster.

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In 159 games played this past season with Detroit, he had a .230 batting average with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs, along with one stolen base on two attempts. His on-base percentage was .331, his slugging percentage was .435, and his OPS was .766. Keeping him is not free, either. CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa projects Torkelson to earn $7.7 million in 2027 and notes the Tigers do not have an obvious replacement ready, with Colt Keith the backup at first base in 2026.

If Detroit does move on, the market has already lost its biggest name at the position. Jake Bauers is gone, signing a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. These three first basemen are still available.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates a one run home run against Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ty France Is the Cleanest Upgrade at Tigers First Base

Ty France played for the San Diego Padres during the 2026 MLB season. In 133 games played with San Diego, he had a .295 batting average with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with one stolen base on two attempts. His on-base percentage was .363, his slugging percentage was .502, and his OPS was .865. His WAR was 4.5, and MLB.com’s free agent list ranks him as the top first baseman on the board.

Measured against what Detroit would be giving up, France is the clearest upgrade of the three. He out-hit Torkelson by 65 points of batting average and nearly 100 points of OPS this past season, and his 21 home runs in 133 games is close to Torkelson’s per-game power. If the Tigers are not going to tender Torkelson, they need to be sure that they are going to be able to sign France in free agency. France is also 32 years old, so Detroit would be buying the shorter window of the group.

Rhys Hoskins Is a Bet on the 2024 Version

Rhys Hoskins played in 95 games this past season for the Cleveland Guardians. Even though he only had a .179 batting average with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, his on-base percentage was .306. Hoskins only stole one base. He also had a .376 slugging percentage and a .682 OPS.

This was the worst year of his MLB career for the 33-year-old, his lowest mark in batting average, slugging and OPS. The case for him is the 2024 version: 26 home runs and 82 RBIs in 131 games with the Milwaukee Brewers, which is roughly what Torkelson gave Detroit this past season. If Hoskins is able to play 140 games though, there is a chance that he could get his batting average up and hit close to 25-30 home runs. On this past season’s numbers alone, he is a step back from Torkelson at the plate.

Ryan Mountcastle only played in eight games this past season for the Baltimore Orioles, where ESPN’s injury notes show a broken foot and then a torn oblique ended his year. There is a good chance that the 29-year-old is not brought back by Baltimore in free agency. Mountcastle had a .286 batting average with zero home runs and one RBI. His on-base percentage was .333, his slugging percentage was .357, and his OPS was .690.

Throughout Mountcastle’s career, he has not hit exactly for power but has always hit for a good average. The most home runs he ever hit in one season was 33 in 2021 and most RBIs was 89, also in 2021. His batting average throughout his career has been .263 and his highest for one season was in 2020 with a .333 batting average, in a 35-game year.

Against Torkelson, that is the trade-off in plain terms. Mountcastle’s career .263 average is 36 points better than Torkelson’s career .227, but his 98 career home runs in 660 games trail Torkelson’s 106 in 675. Mountcastle could be a good option for the Tigers if Torkelson does not come back because he would provide stability at the plate.