Detroit Tigers’ Winning Streak Has Created an Unexpected September Question

he Detroit Tigers entered September looking more like a team evaluating 2027 than one preparing for October.

Five straight wins have complicated that plan.

Detroit’s 6-5 comeback victory over Toronto on Monday pushed the Tigers to 71-79 and within 4½ games of the final American League Wild Card spot with 12 games remaining. They were held without a hit into the seventh inning, fell behind again after taking the lead, then found another way to win. Max Clark delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh before Brett Callahan tied the game in the eighth and Zach McKinstry scored the winning run in the ninth.

“All-encompassing grit is really what it is,” Clark said after the win.

The Tigers are still long shots.

The question is whether we can still call them irrelevant.

Detroit Has Made the Standings Interesting Again

A week ago, Detroit had already begun using September to evaluate its young players for 2027. Six rookies started one game in Cleveland. Veterans were sitting. Opportunities were being handed to players who needed to show whether they belonged in next year’s plans.

That process has not stopped.

The strange part is that the kids have started winning while doing it.

Clark, Kevin McGonigle, Hao-Yu Lee and other young Tigers have been central to Detroit’s recent surge. Clark’s September already included a three-double game that put him alongside Miguel Cabrera in recent Tigers history. Monday gave him something different: his first major late-season hit with Detroit suddenly playing games that carry at least a little standings pressure.

The American League Wild Card standings still show several teams between Detroit and the final berth. Twelve games do not leave much room to pass all of them.

But 4½ games is close enough to require attention.

Five Wins Have Not Erased the Bigger Problem

Detroit should not confuse a hot week with proof that the season has been rescued.

The Tigers put themselves in this position by spending too much of the summer giving away games they needed. A five-game winning streak in mid-September cannot erase that.

It can change the purpose of the remaining schedule.

Instead of choosing between evaluation and competition, A.J. Hinch can do both. Clark can learn what a high-leverage September at-bat feels like. McGonigle can face pitchers attacking him with something beyond developmental curiosity. Young relievers can work innings in games Detroit actually needs.

That is more useful than playing 12 glorified spring-training games before everyone goes home.

It also creates pressure.

The Tigers probably need something close to a spectacular finish, plus help from teams ahead of them. There is very little margin left for the sort of sloppy loss that defined stretches of July and August.

Detroit Has Earned the Right to Keep Looking

Nobody should start mapping the playoff rotation.

Detroit remains below .500, remains outside a postseason position and remains dependent on other teams losing. The math is considerably friendlier than the reality.

Still, the Tigers have done enough to make Tuesday night matter.

That was difficult to imagine when September began.

The most encouraging part may be how they got here. Detroit is not riding one veteran carrying an otherwise exhausted roster. Much of this streak has featured exactly the players the organization wanted to evaluate before 2027.

The future is getting its audition.

It just happens to be winning enough games to keep the present alive, too.