Buster Olney Names 5 Starters Detroit Tigers Could Target (Including 2 Former Cy Young Winners)

The Detroit Tigers have made real progress, but they’re still one move away.

As the organization looks ahead to the 2026 season, the path forward feels obvious: add a true frontline starting pitcher and let everything else fall into place.

Detroit’s rotation has depth, upside, and stability. What it doesn’t have, yet, is a second, unquestioned difference-maker to pair with Tarik Skubal when the stakes are highest.

Where the Tigers’ Rotation Stands

Skubal has established himself as the ace, giving Detroit a legitimate No. 1 starter every time he takes the ball. Behind him, the Tigers currently project a rotation that includes:

Jack Flaherty , a veteran with swing-and-miss stuff

, a veteran with swing-and-miss stuff Casey Mize , still working back toward consistency

, still working back toward consistency Reese Olson , steady and reliable

, steady and reliable Drew Anderson and Troy Melton, providing depth and flexibility

It’s a solid group, one capable of keeping Detroit competitive. But in October, solid isn’t enough.

Why a Frontline Arm Changes Everything

The difference between making the playoffs and making noise in the playoffs often comes down to who starts Games 1 and 2.

Adding a proven frontline starter would:

Reduce the workload on young arms

Create favorable playoff matchups

Stabilize the rotation during long stretches of the season

Instantly raise Detroit’s ceiling

The Tigers don’t need volume. They need impact.

Buster Olney Identifies Veteran Fits for Detroit

MLB insider Buster Olney recently pointed to several veteran starters who could make sense for the Tigers as they push toward contention in 2026.

Among the pitchers Olney mentioned as potential fits:

Justin Verlander

Max Scherzer

Lucas Giolito

Framber Valdez

Chris Bassitt

Each brings a different skill set, but all share one thing in common: they’ve proven they can lead a rotation in meaningful games.

Whether it’s Verlander or Scherzer’s postseason pedigree, Giolito’s durability, Valdez’s dominance, or Bassitt’s consistency, any one of those arms would immediately slot next to Skubal and give Detroit a playoff-ready top of the rotation.

Why the Timing Makes Sense

Detroit isn’t rebuilding anymore, it’s transitioning.

The roster is young but stabilizing. The rotation has internal answers, but not dominance. Adding a veteran ace now would allow the Tigers to protect their development while still pushing forward.

It’s the kind of move teams make when they believe their window is opening, not someday, but now.

Bottom Line

The Tigers don’t need to overhaul their pitching staff.

They need one bold addition.

If Detroit wants 2026 to be about more than just progress, pairing Tarik Skubal with a proven frontline starter, like the veterans highlighted by Buster Olney, may be the move that turns potential into postseason reality.