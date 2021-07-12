Tigers GM Al Avila cannot help himself, drafts two more pitchers in 4th and 5th rounds

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila is obsessed with pitching!

In fact, Avila has now used 5 of the Tigers first 6 picks in the 2021 MLB Draft to select pitchers.

Avila’s latest two toys came in the fourth and fifth round as he selected RHP Tyler Mattison out of Bryant University and RHP Tanner Kohlhepp out of Notre Dame.

