Tigers GM Al Avila explains trade deadline deals

With this being the week of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline, fans of the Detroit Tigers were on pins and needles to discover what general manager Al Avila would be doing. Late last night, they got their first answer, as outfielder Robbie Grossman was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin. Another move was made this afternoon, as relief pitcher Michael Fulmer was dealt (literally) to the next clubhouse over at Target Field to the Minnesota Twins, receiving Double-A right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long in return.

There had been speculation that the Tigers could elect to move pitcher Tarik Skubal, though no deal ultimately materialized.

“It’s not like we were calling teams and trying to push the issue,” Al Avila said of Tarik Skubal. “I explained to you guys very well that if the right deal were to be pursued then we would have to have an open mind and look at it.”

Embed from Getty Images

“The market was flooded with relievers, and whether there was more buyers than relievers, I think there was more relievers than buyers this time around.”

Fans will certainly be interested in this comment from Avila in which he appeared to hint at adding more power to the lineup in the form of hitting, whether it be via free agency or trade.

Tigers GM Al Avila explained his Deadline moves

“Obviously, there’s still opportunity here going into the offseason of adding hitting talent,” Avila said. “It could come through a trade in the offseason, or, quite frankly, it could come through free agency, too.”

Please enable JavaScript The struggling veterans that won't make it through the season

The Tigers are currently taking on the Twins with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. They’ll next return home to begin a series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

