Tigers GM Al Avila explains why he re-signed Jonathan Schoop

The Detroit Tigers decided against dealing infielder Jonathan Schoop at the MLB Trade Deadline, and have extended their relationship with him to 2023.

They’ve re-signed him to a two-year extension, a move that GM Al Avila described as being key to bringing winning baseball back to Detroit.

“His production on the field matches the value of his leadership with all of our players, and we’re looking forward to that contribution continuing for the next few seasons,” Avila said in a statement. “This is a big step towards bringing winning baseball back for our fans, and we know Jonathan will be a big part of that.”

So far in 2021, Schoop is hitting .289 with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs, 27 walks and 93 strikeouts in 107 games.

