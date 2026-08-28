Tigers Go 1-5 in a Week That Could Haunt Their Playoff Chances

The Tigers had a chance to change the direction of their season this week. Instead, they went 1-5, fell further behind in the American League Central and now find themselves in a much tougher position in the playoff race.

It started in Kansas City. Detroit entered the weekend needing to take advantage of a Royals team that was suddenly playing some of its best baseball of the season. Instead, the Tigers were swept. They lost 5-2 on Friday, 3-1 on Saturday and then watched an early lead disappear in an 11-7 loss Sunday.

The finale was especially frustrating. Detroit tied the game at 5-5 after falling behind early, but Kansas City immediately answered with a two-run homer from John Rave. The Tigers had opportunities to get back into it, including loading the bases in the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t capitalize. Kevin McGonigle provided three RBIs, including a home run, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals completed a seven-game homestand without a loss.

That made the three-game series against Tampa Bay even more important. Detroit needed to respond at Comerica Park, and for one night, it looked like the Tigers might finally be turning things around.

They didn’t.

Detroit opened the series with a 4-1 loss Monday before Max Clark changed the mood Tuesday. Clark hit his second career home run, a two-run shot that helped the Tigers beat the Rays 4-1 and snap a six-game losing streak. Jackson Jobe allowed just one run over 4⅓ innings, and Kenley Jansen closed the door for his 17th save.

But Detroit couldn’t build on it.

The Rays shut out the Tigers 3-0 on Wednesday behind Freddy Peralta, who allowed just two hits over six innings. Detroit’s offense couldn’t generate anything, and the loss dropped the Tigers to 2-8 over their last 10 games.

And that’s what makes this week so difficult to explain away.

The Tigers didn’t need to sweep Kansas City. They didn’t need to dominate Tampa Bay. But they needed to win more than one game. Instead, they lost five of six while watching the teams around them continue to separate themselves.

Detroit now sits at 62-71, fourth in the AL Central and 8 games behind the White Sox. They’re also 5½ games out of the final American League wild-card spot.

There is still baseball left to play. But the margin for error is getting smaller by the day.

And now comes a series that could define what’s left of the Tigers’ season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming to Comerica Park this weekend, and they’ll reportedly bring former Tigers ace Tarik Skubal back to Detroit after he was traded at the deadline.

That’s a difficult enough matchup without considering what’s at stake.

The Tigers have spent the last two weeks digging themselves a hole. They finally stopped the losing streak Tuesday, but Wednesday’s shutout showed just how difficult it will be to climb back out.

Detroit hasn’t officially run out of time.

But after going 1-5 this week, the Tigers have made the road to October a whole lot harder.