The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with plenty of questions following a disappointing 76-86 campaign, but one of their most intriguing answers might already be on the roster. After an impressive second half of his rookie season, Hao-Yu Lee has given Detroit a legitimate reason to consider him its starting third baseman in 2027 and potentially well beyond.

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The 23-year-old infielder was hardly considered a sure thing when the season began, and his first taste of Major League Baseball did little to quiet those concerns. However, Lee’s transformation over the final several months has changed the conversation surrounding his future, and the Tigers now have an important decision to make.

Sep 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) doubles during an at bat in the ninth inning against Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hao-Yu Lee Made a Statement With His Bat

Lee’s rookie campaign was a story of two very different experiences, beginning with an extended struggle after his April promotion. An oblique injury had interrupted his preparation, and he initially appeared overmatched against Major League pitching before returning to Triple-A Toledo in June.

Everything changed when Lee received another opportunity, and the improvement was difficult to ignore. According to Brandon Day of Bless You Boys, Lee batted .283 with eight home runs and 27 extra-base hits over 277 plate appearances following his return, producing a 123 wRC+ during that stretch.

That statistic means Lee’s offensive production was 23 percent better than the league average after adjusting for ballpark and other factors. For a rookie who had struggled to establish himself just weeks earlier, that represented an encouraging turnaround.

Lee ultimately finished his first Major League season batting .264 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and a .746 OPS in 114 games, according to his official MLB player statistics. Those numbers might not immediately jump off the page, but they become considerably more interesting when considering his age, inexperience and difficult beginning.

Perhaps even more encouraging was his ability to adjust to Major League pitching after being sent down. Rather than allowing his early struggles to define his season, Lee returned with a more productive offensive approach and demonstrated that he could contribute against quality competition.

Third Base Could Be His Best Opportunity

The Tigers have several young players capable of making an impact in 2027, but finding the right defensive alignment remains a challenge. Kevin McGonigle appears positioned to play a significant role at shortstop, while Colt Keith, Max Anderson and other infield options could influence how Detroit fills its remaining positions.

That uncertainty creates a fascinating opportunity for Lee, particularly at third base. Although he spent more time at second base during his rookie campaign, his experience at the hot corner gives manager A.J. Hinch another option when constructing his everyday lineup.

Detroit has already demonstrated its willingness to prioritize young players, especially as the 2026 season slipped away. As we previously reported when examining the Tigers’ youth movement, Hinch began giving expanded opportunities to several rookies as the organization shifted its attention toward the future.

Lee was among the players who benefited from those opportunities, and his offensive improvement strengthened his case for a prominent role. If Detroit believes his bat can continue developing, third base could become a natural place to keep him in the lineup.

There is also an important financial consideration for president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Finding an affordable, productive everyday third baseman internally would allow the Tigers to dedicate more of their offseason resources to other areas of need, including a bullpen that struggled throughout the season.

One Major Concern Could Determine His Future

As promising as Lee’s offensive development has been, there is still one significant obstacle standing between him and an everyday job. His defensive performance needs to improve, particularly if the Tigers intend to trust him regularly at third base.

Lee struggled defensively at both second and third during his rookie campaign, with inconsistent execution and costly mistakes contributing to his difficulties. His offensive production might justify keeping him in the lineup, but Detroit cannot simply overlook defensive shortcomings at a position that demands quick reactions and reliable throws.

Fortunately, Lee appears to understand exactly what needs to happen next. In our previous coverage of his candid assessment of his rookie season, the young infielder openly acknowledged that improving his defense would be essential to earning a permanent starting opportunity.

That self-awareness is encouraging, but the offseason will provide an important test of his commitment. If Lee can improve his consistency at third base while maintaining the offensive approach that made him successful after his return from Toledo, Detroit could have a valuable everyday contributor on its hands.

The Tigers must also evaluate whether Lee is better suited for third base or a more flexible role across the infield. His offensive emergence has earned him consideration, but his glove will play a major role in determining where he ultimately fits.

Scott Harris May Have a Bigger Decision Than Expected

One of the most important challenges facing Harris this offseason is determining which young players deserve everyday opportunities and which positions require outside reinforcements. Detroit cannot afford another disappointing season built around uncertainty, but it also cannot ignore the progress made by players who demonstrated legitimate upside.

Lee presents an especially interesting case because his development could influence multiple roster decisions. If the Tigers believe he can become an above-average offensive third baseman while improving defensively, investing heavily in another player at the position might not be the most efficient use of their resources.

On the other hand, handing Lee the job without meaningful competition would carry its own risks. His promising second half does not guarantee that he will maintain that production over a full season, especially as opposing pitchers continue adjusting to his strengths and weaknesses.

A sensible approach would involve giving Lee a genuine opportunity to win the starting third base job during spring training while maintaining enough roster flexibility to protect against a sophomore slump. That would reward his progress without forcing the organization to make a long-term commitment before he has fully established himself.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) steals second base against Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Tigers Might Have Their Answer at Third Base

The most encouraging aspect of Lee’s rookie season wasn’t simply that he finished with respectable offensive numbers. It was that he responded to adversity, adjusted his approach and looked increasingly comfortable competing against Major League pitching.

Detroit already has several exciting young players who could help define its next competitive window, and Lee deserves to be included in that conversation. He might not receive the same attention as McGonigle or Max Clark, but his development could prove just as important to the Tigers’ overall roster construction.

There is still plenty of work ahead, especially defensively, and nothing about his future should be considered guaranteed. But for an organization searching for reasons to believe better days are coming, Hao-Yu Lee has given the Tigers something worth building upon.

The Tigers entered 2026 wondering whether Lee belonged in their long-term plans, and they finished the season with a much more intriguing question: Could he be their third baseman of the future?