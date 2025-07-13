Tigers Hit Speed Bump Before All-Star Break, Still Lead MLB

The Detroit Tigers enter the All-Star break with the best record in baseball, but not without concern. After getting swept by the Seattle Mariners, including an 8-4 loss on July 13, the Tigers hit the pause button on a four-game losing streak, their longest of the season.

Despite the rough patch, Detroit stands at 59-38 and still holds an 11.5-game lead in the AL Central. But with trade season heating up and the second half looming, the timing of this slump has added a few question marks to what has otherwise been a dominant season.

“The All-Star break couldn’t come at a better time. The Tigers have been dominant, but the recent slide is a reminder that no lead is safe if you lose your edge.” — Detroit Sports Nation Editorial Team

A Sudden Slide After a Strong Start

For most of 2025, the Tigers have looked the part of a contender. Solid pitching, timely hitting, and sharp defense have been the foundation. But the sweep in Seattle exposed some cracks.

Over the three-game series, Detroit’s pitchers gave up 35 runs, while the defense struggled with execution. It was an uncharacteristic stretch for a team that has been one of MLB’s most consistent through July.

“We didn’t finish the game, which isn’t our norm,” said Manager A.J. Hinch, who kept a level-headed tone postgame.

Veteran Jack Flaherty echoed the sentiment, saying, “We’ve stumbled a little going into the break.”

Six Tigers Named to All-Star Game

Even with the stumble, the Tigers have much to celebrate. Six players are heading to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, including pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, and offensive standouts like Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres. It marks the most All-Stars the club has sent since 2007 and the first time they’ve held MLB’s best record at the break since 2006.

Hinch called the pause a chance to regroup:

“We could all use a break. Pride and hunger — that’s the mindset we’re carrying into the second half.”

Trade Deadline Looms

With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, all eyes are on GM Scott Harris and what moves he might make to shore up the roster. The bullpen has shown signs of strain, and the team could also look for a veteran bat to lengthen the lineup.

The Tigers have already been linked to several relief targets, including Jhoan Duran, Aroldis Chapman, and David Bednar, signaling an aggressive approach.

Outlook for the Second Half

Here’s what we know:

Detroit still leads the league despite its recent skid.

Six All-Stars highlight the team’s overall quality and momentum.

The team’s depth and resilience will be tested after the break.

Trade deadline moves could tip the scales for a postseason run.

This is an important stretch, not just to hold the lead in the AL Central, but to prove they can finish what they started.

Related Resources for Further Insight

The Tigers are at an exciting juncture, sitting atop their division with high expectations. As they gear up for the second half of the season, it’ll be interesting to see if they can shake off these recent struggles and continue their pursuit of a division title and hopefully a World Series run.