Tigers Honor James Earl Jones with Heartfelt Tribute at Comerica Park





The recent tribute by the Detroit Tigers to the late James Earl Jones highlights the deep connections between sports and cultural icons, particularly in American pastimes like baseball. The special tribute took place before the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies on September 10, 2024, where the Tigers honored the legendary actor by screening his famous “people will come” speech from the beloved film Field of Dreams.

Jones, who passed away at the age of 93, is perhaps best known for his role as Terence Mann in Field of Dreams, a film that resonates deeply with baseball fans and encapsulates the essence of the sport. His iconic line, “People will come, Ray… This field, this game – it’s a part of our past, Ray,” captures the nostalgic power of baseball, reflecting its ability to transcend generations. The Tigers’ decision to showcase this poignant moment serves as a reminder of Jones’s connection to both baseball and American culture.

James Earl Jones tribute before the game featured a scene from Field of Dreams. pic.twitter.com/6kxDd3H3iY — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) September 10, 2024

The tribute’s emotional significance is amplified by the backdrop of the Tigers’ current season, marked by challenges in attendance. As of now, the team’s average attendance for 2024 sits at 22,891, placing them 24th in Major League Baseball. Despite being above .500, the Tigers find themselves trailing the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central standings. However, they remain competitive in the playoff race, tied with the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card slot.

Ray, people will come Ray. They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past. Of course, we won’t mind if you look around, you’ll say. It’s only $20 per person. They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it: for it is money they have and peace they lack. And they’ll walk out to the bleachers; sit in shirtsleeves on a perfect afternoon. They’ll find they have reserved seats somewhere along one of the baselines, where they sat when they were children and cheered their heroes. And they’ll watch the game and it’ll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick they’ll have to brush them away from their faces. People will come Ray. The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again. Oh… people will come Ray. People will most definitely come. Field of Dreams1989 quotes.net

Jones’s connection to the sport goes beyond just his iconic film role. Growing up in nearby Dublin, Michigan, and later attending the University of Michigan, he maintained ties to the Detroit area throughout his illustrious career. His profound words about baseball endure as a testament to the sport’s role in shaping memories and community, making the tribute particularly fitting as the Tigers navigate their own season amid ups and downs.

Always a champion of the human spirit, Jones’s legacy will continue to inspire, and the heartfelt tribute by the Tigers adds another chapter to the enduring relationship between baseball and its cultural significance. As the team strives to improve their game and engage fans, they carry forth the inspiration that figures like Jones have provided through the ages.

