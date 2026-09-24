Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on Jason Benetti, Dan Dickerson

The Detroit Tigers have secured the voices who will describe the franchise’s next chapter.

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Detroit announced multi-year contract extensions with television play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti and longtime radio voice Dan Dickerson. The agreements will keep Benetti at the center of Tigers broadcasts on Detroit SportsNet while Dickerson continues leading the Tigers Radio Network and expands his television schedule.

The voices of Tigers baseball on television and radio for years to come!



The Tigers today announced multi-year contract extensions with Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson. pic.twitter.com/i4ZnVD0sKL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 24, 2026

The Tigers did not disclose the financial terms or precise lengths of either contract.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Jason and Dan as the voices of Tigers baseball, and grateful for their eagerness to make an even deeper commitment to our organization,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment president and CEO Ryan Gustafson said. “Several years ago, we made a deliberate decision to improve how we engage with our fans, and building a broadcast worthy of them was central to the effort. Jason and Dan, alongside many others, continue to deliver an entertaining and informed broadcast that is among the best in baseball.”

Jason Benetti Has Become a Detroit Fan Favorite

Benetti joined the Tigers before the 2024 season after spending eight years as the television voice of the Chicago White Sox. His humor, preparation and ability to make room for his analysts quickly made him popular with Detroit viewers.

His profile has continued to grow nationally. Benetti joined NBC Sports in 2026 as the lead play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock while remaining with the Tigers.

Benetti’s national schedule occasionally pulls him away from Detroit broadcasts, including when national duties caused him to miss the Tigers’ 2026 opener. His new agreement confirms that the Tigers remain committed to accommodating those opportunities while keeping him as their primary television voice.

“Thank you to Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson and everyone with the Tigers for being such amazing partners as we’ve grown this broadcast together,” Benetti said. “This organization pairs a commitment to excellence with a deep culture of creativity. It’s a rare combination, and it makes every day at the ballpark a joy.

“Our DSN crew is full of extraordinarily creative people who have established themselves as a gold standard in baseball TV coverage. It is my honor to stand alongside these brilliant people to create what we hope will be endless summers of entertainment for our viewers. The best is yet to come, and I’m proud to keep being part of it.”

Dan Dickerson’s Tigers Tenure Will Reach a Fourth Decade

Dickerson’s extension preserves one of the most familiar relationships in Detroit sports.

He made his Tigers radio debut alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 2000 and became the team’s lead radio voice in 2003. The 2026 season was his 27th with the organization.

A three-time Michigan Sportscaster of the Year, Dickerson has also received the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association’s Ernie Harwell Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I have the best job in the world,” Dickerson said. “There is nothing better than calling games for the team you grew up watching. From the time I was a little boy, the Detroit Tigers have been in my blood. I get a thrill coming to the ballpark every day, and feel a rush of adrenaline at the first pitch of every game.

“I am extremely grateful to ownership, management and the entire organization for their support and continuing to entrust me with this responsibility. Calling baseball games for the Tigers, working with the best people and surrounded by the best fans in baseball, is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Dickerson’s new agreement will carry his Tigers tenure into a fourth decade.

Dickerson Will Receive More Television Assignments

The extensions also clarify how Detroit plans to handle Benetti’s expanding national responsibilities.

Dickerson will remain the Tigers’ primary radio voice while calling an increased number of games on Detroit SportsNet. That arrangement builds upon the television role he accepted when Benetti originally joined the organization.

Dickerson had long preferred radio, but agreed to work television games because Detroit needed a trusted replacement during Benetti’s national assignments. The Tigers previously used Dickerson for approximately 20 to 30 television broadcasts, with Erie SeaWolves broadcaster Greg Gania filling his radio seat during those games.

The willingness to share duties helped Detroit land Benetti in the first place. Dickerson’s expanded television schedule now gives the Tigers something few organizations possess: two accomplished play-by-play announcers capable of leading a television broadcast without creating a noticeable drop in quality.

Fans have already heard Dickerson produce memorable television moments, including his call of Eduardo Valencia’s first Major League home run.

Tigers Invest in Broadcast Continuity

The extensions arrive during a period of substantial change surrounding Detroit’s broadcast operation.

The Tigers’ local television games moved under the Detroit SportsNet banner in 2026, with Major League Baseball taking over production and distribution responsibilities. The organization kept Benetti, Dickerson, Andy Dirks and Dan Petry at the center of its on-air coverage during the transition.

Benetti’s creativity gives the television broadcast a modern national feel. Dickerson provides history, continuity and a connection to Harwell’s era. Together, they give Detroit a broadcast structure flexible enough to handle Benetti’s NBC schedule without sacrificing familiarity for Tigers viewers.

When the Tigers originally hired Benetti as their television play-by-play announcer, it represented an aggressive attempt to improve the fan experience. Extending both Benetti and Dickerson shows the organization believes that effort worked.

Players, coaches and front-office personnel will continue to change. The voices describing them are staying put.