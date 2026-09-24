Tigers Reveal Plans for Justin Verlander’s Farewell Weekend

The Detroit Tigers are preparing a two-day celebration for Justin Verlander, giving fans several opportunities to honor the franchise icon before he makes the final start of his Major League career.

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According to the Tigers’ farewell weekend guide, the celebration will begin Friday, Sept. 25, and continue Saturday, Sept. 26, during Detroit’s season-ending series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

The schedule includes a pregame ceremony, two gate giveaways, interactive displays, commemorative merchandise, a Verlander television special and several tributes spread throughout the ballpark.

Friday’s Celebration Will Focus on Verlander’s Career

Friday’s 6:40 p.m. game will spotlight Verlander’s accomplishments in a Tigers uniform and his place among baseball’s greatest pitchers.

The first 15,000 fans will receive a Justin Verlander bobblehead presented by McLaren Health. Detroit is also asking fans to wear orange as part of an “Orange Out.”

The color creates a link between every stop in Verlander’s 21-year career. The Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants all feature orange in their uniforms.

Before the game, Detroit will hold a ceremony featuring guest speakers, gifts and a scoreboard tribute video. Friday’s program will allow the organization to celebrate the pitcher who won the 2006 American League Rookie of the Year Award, captured the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young awards and helped lead the Tigers to four consecutive division championships.

The night will conclude with the final fireworks show of the season. The presentation will feature songs Verlander used during his career alongside a photo tribute on the scoreboard.

Saturday Will Celebrate Verlander Beyond Baseball

Saturday’s events will shift the attention from Verlander’s pitching résumé to the person behind the uniform.

The Tigers will announce a charitable contribution from the Detroit Tigers Foundation in Verlander’s name. The gift will recognize his work supporting causes that include military veterans and animal welfare.

The first 15,000 fans attending Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. game will receive a long-sleeved hooded jersey and an additional Verlander-themed item. Cheer cards will also be available to every fan entering the stadium while supplies last.

Those festivities will lead directly into the moment fans have waited for throughout an injury-plagued season: Verlander’s final MLB start.

Verlander has made it clear that he wants more than a ceremonial appearance. Although his workload remains uncertain, the veteran right-hander intends to compete for as long as his body and performance allow. Manager A.J. Hinch has similarly indicated that Detroit will not impose a predetermined one-inning limit, a plan that leaves the length of Verlander’s final outing dependent on how the game unfolds.

Fans Will Find Verlander Tributes Throughout Comerica Park

The celebration will extend well beyond the field.

According to the official Justin Verlander Career Celebration page, fans will find signable logos at the main gates, a career timeline near Section 151 and life-size Verlander baseball cards at the Comerica and Rocket entrances.

Detroit artist Freddy Diaz will create a live mural at Big Cat Court. The finished artwork is expected to be auctioned for charity.

Limited-edition scorecards, commemorative merchandise and a special JV popcorn bucket will also be available during the final series. The popcorn bucket will be sold at Big League Grill locations and Big Cat Court from Friday through Sunday while supplies last.

How to Watch the Justin Verlander Career Special

Fans who cannot immediately get to Comerica Park will still have a chance to take part in Friday’s celebration.

Detroit SportsNet will debut a Justin Verlander career special Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The program will tell the story of Verlander’s career through the people who know him best, leading into coverage of the Tigers’ series opener against Pittsburgh.

The two-day format gives Detroit room to recognize every side of Verlander’s legacy. Friday belongs to the overpowering pitcher who became one of the defining athletes in franchise history. Saturday belongs to the teammate, community advocate and competitor preparing to take the mound one final time.

For fans attending either game, arriving early will be important. Both primary giveaways are limited to the first 15,000 people through the gates, and the pregame programming will be a central part of the farewell.

Verlander’s final weekend was already going to be emotional. The Tigers’ complete schedule ensures it will also be a comprehensive celebration of everything he has meant to Detroit.