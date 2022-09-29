Tigers Kerry Carpenter done for season

The Detroit Tigers have placed OF Kerry Carpenter on IL, ending his season. Kerry Carpenter said he felt pain in his left lumbar last night after tweaking it during practice yesterday.

The Tigers announced the following roster moves:

Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Placed OF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a left lumbar spine strain.

Selected RHP Miguel Diaz from Triple A Toledo

Recalled UTIL Kody Clemens from Triple A Toledo

Among the move to place Matt Manning on the IL due to Arm Fatigue and Kerry Carpenter due to a left lumbar spine strain, the Tigers are bringing up Miguel Diaz and Kody Clemens from Triple A Toledo.

Fans showed their support for Kody Clemens returning to bolster the bullpen.

MLIVE’s Evan Woodbery put up this quote from A.J Hinch on Carpenters’ outlook for next spring.

A.J. Hinch on Kerry Carpenters’ outlook for next spring: “He’s going to be competing for a job. I think we can confidently say he’s put himself on the map and earned his way up here.” MLIVE – Evan Woodbery via AJ Hinch

