Detroit Tigers News

Tigers Kerry Carpenter done for season

Carpenter tweaked his lower back during practice yesterday

By Jeff Bilbrey
2 Min Read
Kerry Carpenter
Tigers place OF Kerry Carpenter on IL, recall Kody Clemens
A.J Hinch comments on Kerry Carpenters' outlook next spring

The Detroit Tigers have placed OF Kerry Carpenter on IL, ending his season. Kerry Carpenter said he felt pain in his left lumbar last night after tweaking it during practice yesterday.

The Tigers announced the following roster moves:

  • Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm strain.
  • Placed OF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a left lumbar spine strain.
  • Selected RHP Miguel Diaz from Triple A Toledo
  • Recalled UTIL Kody Clemens from Triple A Toledo
Fans showed their support for Kody Clemens returning to bolster the bullpen.

A.J Hinch comments on Kerry Carpenters’ outlook next spring

MLIVE’s Evan Woodbery put up this quote from A.J Hinch on Carpenters’ outlook for next spring.

A.J. Hinch on Kerry Carpenters’ outlook for next spring: “He’s going to be competing for a job. I think we can confidently say he’s put himself on the map and earned his way up here.”

MLIVE – Evan Woodbery via AJ Hinch

The Detroit Tigers look to wrap up their series with the Royals today at 1:10 pm. DSN’s AJ Reilly and The Corner will go live following the game on DSN and all our social platforms.

Detroit Tigers Schedule

Posted by Jeff Bilbrey
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
Detroit Tigers announce series of roster moves prior to finale vs. Royals
