Kevin McGonigle Is On Fire in Tigers Camp — and Hinch Is Taking Notice

Kevin McGonigle isn’t just holding his own in big-league camp; he’s forcing the Detroit Tigers to pay attention.

Through six spring training games, the Tigers’ top infield prospect is hitting .462 with a 1.302 OPS, flashing the advanced approach and feel for the game that made him one of the most polished bats in the organization.

Manager A.J. Hinch hasn’t missed it.

“He’s very impressive,” Hinch said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “To be able to go up with a game plan and execute it, he’s seeing the results. He’s got a great process.”

Production and process are showing up

McGonigle’s spring surge hasn’t come from empty swings or lucky bounces. The 21-year-old has shown a clear plan at the plate, consistently controlling at-bats and driving the ball to all fields.

That approach has translated directly into results, including loud contact, quality plate appearances, and smart decisions once he reaches base.

“It’s fun to see him on the field,” Hinch added. “He’s learning. He made an incredible first-to-third decision. He also learned a lesson on making a late decision on the bases.”

For a youngster facing major-league pitching, those moments matter just as much as the box score.

Why this spring matters for McGonigle

The Tigers have been deliberate with McGonigle’s development, but this spring has reinforced why he’s viewed as a cornerstone prospect. His ability to blend preparation, adjustment, and execution has stood out even among veteran players in camp.

Hinch emphasized that nearly everything McGonigle is experiencing right now is new, and yet, the results keep coming.

“Every little thing is a new experience for him,” Hinch said, “but he’s awfully impressive.”

Not just a hot streak

McGonigle’s performance aligns with what Detroit has believed internally: that his baseball IQ and offensive maturity could allow him to move quickly through the system.

Spring training numbers always come with context, but when production is paired with process, it tends to stick.

And right now, Kevin McGonigle is checking every box.