Tigers Lead MLB with Six All-Star Selections in 2025

The Detroit Tigers are riding one of the strongest seasons the franchise has seen in over a decade. Sitting atop both the American League and AL Central, they’re not just winning — they’re being recognized for it. The Tigers are sending six players to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the most of any team in baseball this year.

Among those honored: Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, Tarik Skubal, Zach McKinstry, and now Casey Mize, who was added as an injury replacement.

Casey Mize Earns First All-Star Nod

Casey Mize is the latest Tiger to receive the All-Star call. He’s turned in a comeback season after missing all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery. So far in 2025, he’s posted a 2.63 ERA, a 9-2 record, and 73 strikeouts in 85.1 innings across 15 starts. That’s good for 12th in the American League in ERA among qualified starters.

Mize’s consistency and command have re-established him as a top-tier arm and key piece in the Tigers’ rotation. His seven shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians in June may have been the tipping point in getting the nod.

Tigers’ Depth on Full Display

The Tigers’ All-Star group reflects the balance and depth across the roster:

Tarik Skubal is the staff ace, currently sporting a 2.02 ERA and leading the league in strikeouts.

Riley Greene has delivered a team-leading 22 home runs and a .286 batting average.

Gleyber Torres has stepped up in the clutch with 44 RBI.

Javier Báez has posted a .276 batting average while providing veteran leadership in the infield.

Zach McKinstry, added as an injury replacement, is having a career year with an .826 OPS.

These selections aren’t popularity picks. They reflect real production from a team that’s earned its spot at the top of the standings.

Related Articles for More Insight

A Shift in the Tigers’ Trajectory

This year’s All-Star haul marks a milestone for the Tigers. It’s their largest group of selections since 2013 and a strong signal that the team’s rebuild is no longer just a plan — it’s a reality.

Detroit has leaned on a mix of homegrown talent, smart acquisitions, and development under manager A.J. Hinch. That approach is showing up in the win column and on the national stage.