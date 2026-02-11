Tigers Legend Justin Verlander Celebrates Return With Emotional Hype Video

Justin Verlander didn’t just come back to the Detroit Tigers; he announced it.

Late Tuesday night, the franchise icon flipped his social media profile picture to a throwback image from 2005, then followed it up with a simple but powerful message:

“Back where it all started.”

That message came with a 55-second hype video that instantly hit Tigers fans right in the chest.

Back where it all started pic.twitter.com/zQfMJeKtg9 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 11, 2026

A Full-Circle Moment in Detroit

Verlander officially signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Tigers for the 2026 season, marking his return to the organization more than eight years after his departure.

Now nearly 43 years old, the future Hall of Famer will once again pull on the Old English “D” — a symbol that defined the first chapter of one of the most dominant pitching careers of the modern era.

In the coming days, Verlander will pose for new photos in Tigers gear. But for fans, the message was already clear: this reunion is about legacy, belief, and unfinished business.

The Hype Video That Set Detroit on Fire

The video Verlander shared was set to Eminem’s “Till I Collapse,” a fitting anthem for a Detroit legend.

Clips flashed across the screen from his original Tigers run (2005–2017):

Triple-digit fastballs

Roars from Comerica Park

Cy Young moments

October dominance

It wasn’t just nostalgia — it was a reminder of what Verlander meant, and still means, to this city.

More Than a Contract — A Statement

This signing isn’t just about innings or ERA.

It’s about leadership.

It’s about belief inside the clubhouse.

It’s about sending a message that the Tigers see themselves as contenders right now.

Verlander returning to Detroit feels symbolic of where this franchise believes it’s headed — and what it expects to accomplish in 2026.

Detroit raised him.

Detroit shaped him.

And now, Detroit gets him back.