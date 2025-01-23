fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Tigers Legend Lou Whitaker Has Another Shot at Hall of Fame

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers legend Lou Whitaker will have another opportunity to secure a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a potential candidate for the 2026 Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

As announced by MLB Network, Whitaker is one of the names on the list for the upcoming election. Whitaker, a key part of the Tigers' success during the 1980s, was a fixture in the Detroit infield alongside Alan Trammell, forming one of the most iconic double-play duos in MLB history. While Trammell has since been inducted into the Hall of Fame, Whitaker has yet to receive that honor, despite a standout career that included five Gold Glove awards and an All-Star appearance in 1983.

The Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, which includes players who retired no less than 15 years ago but not yet 20, provides an additional opportunity for players like Whitaker to gain entry. Other notable names on the 2026 ballot include Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Kenny Lofton, among others. (H/T to Brad Galli for the photo)

Whitaker's credentials are strong, and many believe he belongs among the all-time greats of the game. This could be his chance to finally receive the recognition he deserves. With his legacy still fresh in the minds of many, 2026 could be the year that Lou Whitaker finally earns a spot in Cooperstown.

Previous article
Detroit Lions To Interview Former Michigan Standout for Coordinator Position
