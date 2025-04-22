Detroit Tigers Release Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. Padres

Following a strong 6-4 win over the Padres in Game 1, the Detroit Tigers are back at Comerica Park tonight with Jack Flaherty on the mound for Game 2.

After taking Game 1 of the series with a 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night, the Detroit Tigers are right back at it Tuesday with a fresh lineup and a familiar face on the mound.

Jack Flaherty will get the start for Detroit, while the offense looks to stay hot at Comerica Park. With a win tonight, the Tigers (14-9) can lock up a series victory and remain in first place in the AL Central standings.

Let’s dive into the starting nine for tonight’s “sandwich game” – the middle game of the three-game series.

Tigers Starting Lineup – Tuesday, April 22

Kerry Carpenter – DH Gleyber Torres – 2B Riley Greene – LF Spencer Torkelson – 1B Justyn-Henry Malloy – RF Jace Jung – 3B Dillon Dingler – C Trey Sweeney – SS Javier Báez – CF

Starting Pitcher: Jack Flaherty (RHP)

Jace Jung Back in the Mix

Jung, who made his season debut last night, remains in the starting lineup after drawing a pair of walks in Game 1. He’s starting at third base and hitting sixth. Detroit will look to keep getting production from their young bats as they test the Padres’ pitching depth.

Flaherty on the Bump

Jack Flaherty will toe the rubber for the Tigers, aiming to build on some recent momentum. He’ll be backed by a defense that’s been quietly effective and an offense that’s been producing runs in bunches.

Where Things Stand

At 14-9, the Tigers are clinging to a narrow lead in the AL Central, with the Guardians close behind. Last night’s win featured a balanced attack, including homers from Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter. Both are back in the heart of the lineup again tonight.

With the rubber match looming on Wednesday, this game gives Detroit a golden opportunity to take the series and maintain momentum heading into the weekend.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on FSD Extra and heard on 97.1 The Ticket and 1310 AM/107.9 FM in Spanish.

Let’s play two tomorrow — but first, take care of business tonight.