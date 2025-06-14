Detroit Tigers Lineup: Tigers Will Be Without Key Contributor on Saturday vs. Reds

The Detroit Tigers, riding a 105-win pace through 71 games, are giving Spencer Torkelson a scheduled day off on Saturday, June 14, as they continue their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park. In his place, rookie Colt Keith will start at first base, with Riley Greene serving as designated hitter.

Jack Flaherty, Detroit’s most consistent arm of late, gets the start on the mound opposite Reds right-hander Brady Singer, making his return to Comerica Park after years with the Royals.

TL;DR

Spencer Torkelson is not in Saturday’s starting lineup .

. Colt Keith will play first base; Riley Greene shifts to DH.

will play first base; shifts to DH. Jack Flaherty (5-6, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

(5-6, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Tigers. Flaherty is 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA in his last five starts.

in his last five starts. Brady Singer (6-4, 4.59 ERA) starts for Cincinnati.

(6-4, 4.59 ERA) starts for Cincinnati. Game time is 1:10 p.m. ET, airing on FanDuel Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

Today’s Tigers Lineup – June 14, 2025

Parker Meadows, CF Gleyber Torres, 2B Kerry Carpenter, RF Riley Greene, DH Dillon Dingler, C Colt Keith, 1B Wenceel Pérez, LF Javier Báez, 3B Trey Sweeney, SS

Starting Pitcher: Jack Flaherty (RHP)

Spotlight: Torkelson Sits, Keith Steps In

Spencer Torkelson has started the majority of games at first base this season, but manager A.J. Hinch is opting for a break amid a long summer stretch. In his place, Colt Keith gets the nod.

Torkelson is expected back in the lineup for Sunday’s finale, barring any setbacks.

Flaherty Keeps Rolling

Jack Flaherty has quietly become one of the hottest pitchers in baseball.

Over his last five outings, Flaherty is 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA , allowing just 6 earned runs over 30 1/3 innings .

, allowing just . He was dominant in his last start on June 8 , tossing 6 shutout innings against the Cubs with 7 strikeouts and no walks.

, tossing with 7 strikeouts and no walks. On the season, Flaherty holds a 3.41 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 76 innings.

This marks his 14th start of the season, and he’ll look to deliver another quality outing as Detroit chases its 47th win.

Scouting the Opponent: Brady Singer Returns to Comerica

Brady Singer, now with the Reds after an offseason trade from Kansas City, is no stranger to Detroit. Saturday will be his eighth career start at Comerica Park, having made appearances there every season since 2020.

Singer brings a 6-4 record and 4.59 ERA into the game. He’s been solid for Cincinnati, though inconsistent on the road. The Tigers will look to jump on him early, especially with Meadows, Carpenter, and Greene anchoring the top of the order.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are 46-25 and rolling. Even with Spencer Torkelson resting, they’ll field a deep, versatile lineup behind one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. With Jack Flaherty dealing and Detroit’s offense clicking, Saturday presents another opportunity to add to their historic season pace.

And for Colt Keith? A golden opportunity to prove he can handle first base — and keep the Tigers’ engine running while Torkelson catches his breath.