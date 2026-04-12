Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup for Tarik Skubal’s First Home Start of 2026

The Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park on Sunday afternoon with Tarik Skubal taking the mound for his first home start of the 2026 season.

Detroit wraps up its three-game series against the Miami Marlins with first pitch scheduled for 1:40 p.m., looking to gain some traction early in the year.

High-End Pitching Matchup

Skubal enters the outing with a 2.55 ERA, continuing to establish himself as the anchor of Detroit’s rotation.

He’ll be opposed by Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, who has been nearly untouchable to start the season, carrying a 0.74 ERA into the matchup.

Full Tigers Starting Lineup

Manager A.J. Hinch has rolled out the following lineup behind Skubal:

The lineup blends young hitters with established bats, with McGonigle continuing to get opportunities near the top of the order as he adjusts to the major league level.

Bench Options Available

Detroit will have additional flexibility late in the game with catcher Jake Rogers and outfielders Jahmai Jones, Matt Vierling, and Wenceel Pérez all available off the bench.

Opportunity to Build Momentum

Sunday’s matchup gives the Tigers a chance to lean on their top starter and close out the series on a positive note.

With Skubal on the mound and a balanced lineup behind him, Detroit will look to put together a complete performance at home.