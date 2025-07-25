Tigers Look to Bounce Back vs Blue Jays July 25, 2025

Detroit trying to stop the bleeding after rough post-break stretch



The Detroit Tigers are back at Comerica Park on Saturday night for Game 2 of their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. While this matchup won’t decide any playoff fates, it carries weight for a Tigers club desperate to snap out of a rough stretch and find some momentum.

How to Watch

Date : 07/25/2025

: 07/25/2025 Time : 7:10 pm EST

: 7:10 pm EST Stadium : Comerica Park, Detroit MI

: Comerica Park, Detroit MI Television : WJBK-FOX2

: WJBK-FOX2 Streaming : FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Tigers trying to shake brutal July slide

There’s no sugarcoating it, Detroit’s been in a tailspin since before the All-Star break. The Tigers have lost ten of their last eleven and are hitting a miserable .217 as a team in July, the lowest in the American League. The bats have gone cold, the bullpen’s been shaky, and even at home, there’s been little to cheer about.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction. Toronto is 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they’ve been hitting everything in sight with a .285 average this month, tops in the league.

Torkelson and Greene leading Detroit’s offense

The Tigers still have some pop in the lineup. Spencer Torkelson has clubbed 22 home runs on the year and is batting .239, while Riley Greene continues to be the team’s most consistent threat, posting 25 home runs and 79 RBIs. The issue lately has been timely hitting, or the lack of it.

Toronto brings a deeper threat offensively. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters Friday riding a six-game hit streak and batting .289. George Springer has added 17 homers and is still dangerous in key spots.

Slight edge to Detroit despite slump

Oddsmakers have the Tigers as slight favorites at -115, with the Blue Jays just behind at -105. The projected total sits at 9 runs, and most analysts expect a tight game, think 4-3, possibly coming down to one mistake in the late innings.

It’s worth noting the Tigers are just 1-6 in their last seven games as favorites. Even with home-field advantage, it’s tough to be overly confident given the current state of the team.

Odds:

-Run Line: Detroit Tigers +1.5/Toronto Blue Jays -1.5

–Money Line: Detroit Tigers -115/Toronto Blue Jays -105

-Over/Under: 9



Odds from BetMGM

Why this game matters for Detroit

This isn’t just another midseason game. With the trade deadline looming, every win and every sign of life matters for a Tigers team still trying to figure out if they’re buying, selling, or standing pat.

A strong weekend against Toronto won’t fix everything, but it might stop the bleeding. And right now, that would be a good start.

Dive Deeper into the Matchup