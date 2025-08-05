Tigers Look to Extend Win Streak Against Struggling Twins 08/05/2025

Tigers Look to Stay Hot at Home vs. Slumping Twins

The Detroit Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling as they face off against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Comerica Park. With a 66-48 record, Detroit has clawed its way to the top of the American League standings, now tied with Toronto for the best mark in the AL. The Twins, on the other hand, come in at 52-60 and are reeling from a disappointing trade deadline.

How to Watch

Radio: 7.1 The Ticket, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Date: 08/05/2025

Time: 6:40 pm EST

Stadium: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Chris Paddack Set to Start Against Former Team

The Tigers will send Chris Paddack to the mound, who brings a 4-9 record and 4.77 ERA into the start. It’s been an up-and-down year for the right-hander, but facing his former club could give him a little extra juice. On the flip side, the Twins are giving the ball to Zebby Matthews, who’s 2-3 with a 5.67 ERA. Matthews will be looking for a clean slate after getting knocked around in his last outing.

Odds:

-Spread: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+140)/Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-165)

–Money Line: Detroit Tigers -145/Minnesota Twins +120

-Over/Under: 8.5

Odds from BetMGM

Key Takeaways

Detroit is 5-2 in its last seven games, riding the wave of strong starting pitching and timely hits.

Minnesota traded away talent at the deadline, signaling a step back even as the season continues.

Paddack’s familiarity with the Twins’ lineup could be a deciding factor.

The Tigers are in a position they haven’t been in for a while, contending deep into summer. A win tonight keeps them right in the thick of the playoff chase and continues to build the case that this team is for real.

Additional Reading on the Game