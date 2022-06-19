Tigers manager A.J. Hinch discusses his ejection

The Detroit Tigers were able to keep their offensive attack red hot this afternoon against the Texas Rangers, following up yesterday’s season-high explosion of 14 runs with another seven on the board today to salvage their series after having dropped the first two contests. It certainly was a welcome return to the win column for Detroit, who had dropped their previous six straight games.

The Tigers had certainly been struggling on the offensive side of things, and naturally, their bats coming back to life provided a key spark according to manager A.J. Hinch.

“Any time you hit, it brings a lot of energy to the team,” Hinch said afterward in his postgame media session. “We’ve pitched well, we’ve played some pretty good defense, we’ve hit the ball. We responded to them taking the lead in both games, and coming back and taking the lead mid-game, we’ve responded. It’s an exceptional brand of baseball I know everyone has expected for a while, and it’s nice to put a couple of wins together.”

Detroit Tigers lose Eduardo Rodriguez for an undisclosed amount of time.

Hinch would later earn himself an ejection after arguing a called strike on a 2-1 count before Robbie Grossman struck out on a close check swing.

A little bit of good audio from Hinch here https://t.co/XEWc9u0qgi — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 19, 2022

“I didn’t like the call on Robbie below the zone, it was a ball,” he said. “The next call was borderline….whether he went or not, it’s irrelevant if we don’t miss the first call. Why you have to stay locked into every pitch is that it puts him in a hole. That’s what I said from the dugout and that was the first initial conversation that when he points at our players and our dugout, I can’t stand for that. You cannot elevate things from the umpire.”

“(Home plate umpire) Jansen normally doesn’t do that, but if he doesn’t like the dugout, he should point at me and not my players. I’m going to defend both Robbie and the bench.”

The Tigers now head out onto the road to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

