Tigers manager A.J. Hinch laments poor bullpen performance

The Detroit Tigers took their series from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but came one win short of completing the sweep this afternoon at Chase Field. The host Diamondbacks ultimately prevailed in the back-and-forth affair with an 11-7 victory thanks to scoring five runs off starter Beau Brieske, who grew up 30 minutes from the venue and routinely attended home games in his younger years.

Meanwhile, the Tigers got a three-run home run from Eric Haase after Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson drew walks. Additionally, Miguel Cabrera earned his 3,054th hit, moving past Rod Carew for sole possession on Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list.

However, it was Detroit’s bullpen, which has performed well all season, that particularly struggled. Wily Peralta gave up one run after replacing Brieske, while Will Vest would subsequently allow five runs in the 6th inning.

Embed from Getty Images

“We were kind of mess on the mound,” manager A.J. Hinch said after the game. “Which is unusual. We’ve been able to throw strikes and get out of the messes that we’ve created. Today was the opposite.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Riley Greene's impact on the Detroit Tigers

The Tigers bullpen wasn’t able to come through

“When you go to the pen that early, you are asking a lot of guys to be good. Seemed like we were not able to execute when we needed to.”

It simply came down to a case of the bullpen not being able to execute for a rare occasion in 2022.

“More than anything, it’s just we got beat today by not commanding the strike zone,” Hinch said. “And that’s unusual for us. (The bullpen) has carried us for a lot of the season and given us a chance to win a lot of games. Today wasn’t our day. We didn’t pitch in, we didn’t pitch up, we didn’t get ahead in the count and we didn’t finish at-bats.

“You’re not going to win when that happens.”

The Tigers continue their western road swing with a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants that beings Tuesday night.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

