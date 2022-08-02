Tigers manager AJ Hinch blasts ‘the worst rule in baseball’

“It’s the worst rule in baseball,” Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

A day earlier, with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, Nick Gordon hit a slow ground ball back to Tigers closer, Gregory Soto. Soto fielded the ball cleanly but when he threw it to first base, it hit Gordon, who was clearly running way inside the baseline. In fact, there was no doubt that home plate umpire Ron Kulpa would call interference on Gordon, but that did not happen and he was ruled safe.

AJ Hinch went on to explain how there was no way that Gordon could have been outside of the base and still touch it where he did.

“There’s no way for (Gordon) to be outside the base and touch the base where he did,” said Hinch, who argued the call to no avail. “We’ve seen it over and over and over again. But it’s a judgment call. There’s nothing you can do about it.

“He said he was outside the line. I said there was no possible way. That rule sucks.”

“I hope they change it,” Hinch said. “There’s going to be a lot of these until the voice of reason takes over and we get rid of that stupid rule.”

Nation, do you agree with AJ Hinch about the interference rule in Major League Baseball?

