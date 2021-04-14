Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives Miguel Cabrera injury update

Sharing is caring!

As you may have noticed, Miguel Cabrera has been missing from the Detroit Tigers lineup after suffering a biceps strain.

On Wednesday, prior to the Tigers game against the Houston Astros, manager AJ Hinch spoke to the media, and he gave an update on Cabrera’s injury.

Hinch said Cabrera is likely to ramp up activity during the Tigers’ next series against the Oakland Athletics. He noted that Miggy has responded well to treatment on his biceps and is in good spirits.

