Tigers manager AJ Hinch issues message to potential free-agent targets

It wasn’t long ago that Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila declared that the team was no longer rebuilding, understandably leading to fans beginning to once again dream of the previous decade when the Tigers had no problem shelling out some pretty big money to attract star talent to the Motor City.

And for manager AJ Hinch, he has a message for potential candidates to come aboard in the Motor City.

“We’re going to reestablish ourselves as a winning franchise and develop a winning culture,” he said. “If you want to be a part of it, then you’ll come. If you don’t, then we’ll beat you.”

The Tigers have made incredible strides under Hinch, who is in his first year

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold Link – –