Tigers manager AJ Hinch says big free-agent splash isn’t needed to win

The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason looking to build off of their surprising 2021 campaign that saw them make vast improvements under new manager AJ Hinch and post their best record since 2016.

Earlier today, general manager Al Avila put things in perspective for fan expectations of the offseason when he declared the club had no plans to spend “like drunken sailors.”

Of course, the team got plenty of underrated production from Robbie Grossman in 2021, who had been signed to a modest two year, $10 million deal. But for Hinch, a major free-agent signing isn’t always the way to go.

“That’s a pretty big splash,” Hinch said of Grossman. “I know everyone wants to hear us talk about the top end of the market. And if that happens, I’ll be the first one up here (on the podium) holding the jersey and lovin’ life. I’ll kiss (Avila) on the cheek in front of all of you.

“But I think we have to understand that it doesn’t take a big splash to win.”

However, that doesn’t mean that Hinch wouldn’t welcome additions to the team. In fact, it was the goal of both he and the team to make the Motor City a desirable destination.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Tiger,” Hinch said. “Our goal on the field was to make this a desirable place and to show the arrow pointing in the right direction. There’s a number of guys that can help us. We need help.”

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –