Sunday, February 16, 2020
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire “excited” for young talent on team

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire is in the final year of a three-year contract, and he was rather frank about what could be his future with the team.

“After you lose 114 games, it’s not exactly where you wanna go out and give someone an extension,” he told WXYZ in Lakeland on Sunday.

But regardless of what happens moving forward, he’s excited for the young talent on his roster for 2020, and he wants to see it play out.

“Let’s play this thing out. As we go along, if he wants me to talk to him about staying, that’s great. I love it here,” Gardenhire added.

“We’ve had them up here for a little bit last year in spring training, and Al was right away, ‘Get ’em out. You can’t have ’em,'” he told WXYZ in Lakeland. “This year they’re gonna get a little bit longer stay.”

