41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 5, 2020
type here...

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire: Miguel Cabrera is “as happy as I’ve ever seen”

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

This is an update from Detroit Tigers general manager Ron Gardenhire that the fans will love.

According to Gardenhire, slugger Miguel Cabrera is in peak form and is looking as happy as he’s seen since he’s been the team skipper.

“You need leaders like that,” he said. “We’ve got a few of them now. I thought in spring training it was rolling along pretty good and Miguel was as happy as I’ve seen him since I’ve been here. I hope that will continue.”

Cabrera slimmed down during the winter and came into Spring Training earlier in the year prior to the COVID-19 shutdown looking as healthy as he ever had. With the 2020 season now limited to two months, the Tigers are hoping Cabrera can recapture some of the form that saw him win the Triple Crown in 2012.

“He’s healthy right now and he feels wonderful, as he was in spring training,” he said. “I just love watching him.”

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbury of MLive Link – –

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire: Miguel Cabrera is “as happy as I’ve ever seen”

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is an update from Detroit Tigers general manager Ron Gardenhire that the fans will love. According to Gardenhire, slugger Miguel Cabrera is in peak...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Bob Probert vs. Troy Crowder: All 4 Rounds [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
There is no question about it that Troy Crowder was one of the toughest opponents that Bob Probert ever dropped the gloves against. Round 1...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Ranking the Detroit Lions uniform combinations

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a photo showing their five current uniform combinations and asked their followers to rank them from favorite...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Former Detroit Lions FS Tommy Vaughn dies

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Lions free safety and special teams player Tommy Vaughn has passed away at the at of 77. Vaughn, who was...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

5 Options if the Cleveland Indians change their team name

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, the Cleveland Indians released a statement that said they are ready to discuss a name change. "We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Brother Rice star and current Yankee D.J. LeMahieu tests positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, former Brother Rice superstar and current New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu has tested positive for COVID-19. As you may remember if...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka taken to hospital after taking line drive off head [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
As great as the game of baseball is, every now and then a player is hit in the head with either a pitch or...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Comerica Park July 4 fireworks celebration (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park certainly knew how to celebrate the 4th of July! Let's throw it back to 2014 when over 40,000...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.