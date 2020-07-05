Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire: Miguel Cabrera is “as happy as I’ve ever seen”

This is an update from Detroit Tigers general manager Ron Gardenhire that the fans will love.

According to Gardenhire, slugger Miguel Cabrera is in peak form and is looking as happy as he’s seen since he’s been the team skipper.

“You need leaders like that,” he said. “We’ve got a few of them now. I thought in spring training it was rolling along pretty good and Miguel was as happy as I’ve seen him since I’ve been here. I hope that will continue.”