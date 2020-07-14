41.2 F
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire optimistic for SP Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris became the first Tigers player to admit he tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and he’s yet to be cleared for summer activity with the rest of his teammates.

“I don’t care if you say I’ve got COVID,” Norris explained. “People thinking I’m hurt again is tough to swallow since it’s been the story of my career. I am healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news.”

However, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire provided an encouraging update regarding Norris on Tuesday.

“If I know Chuck, I don’t care what’s going on in his life, he’s throwing a baseball somewhere and working out somewhere and probably working out very hard,” he said.

And just for a chuckle, Gardenhire added this gem:

“I don’t want to talk to him. He’ll screw my brain up more than it already is. I try not to get in conversations with him too much.”

We’re certainly wishing Norris a full and complete recovery and hope to see him on the mound soon!

– – Quotes via Cody Stavenhagen’s Twitter Feed Link – –

Michael Whitaker
