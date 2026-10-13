The Detroit Tigers have already made one massive financial commitment to a young superstar, and now there is a growing argument that president of baseball operations Scott Harris should do it again before the price gets significantly higher.

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This time, the player in question is 21-year-old outfielder Max Clark, who made an impressive first impression during his rookie season in Detroit. With his combination of speed, offensive potential, and defensive ability, Clark has quickly established himself as someone the Tigers could build around for years to come.

Now, a national baseball writer believes Detroit should seriously consider giving Clark a long-term contract extension, potentially keeping him in a Tigers uniform through his prime years.

And considering what Harris has already done with Kevin McGonigle, the idea isn’t nearly as far-fetched as it might have sounded a year ago.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Urged to Lock Up Max Clark Immediately

In an October 12 article for Sports Illustrated, Dominic Minchella made the case that extending Clark should be one of Detroit’s priorities this offseason.

Minchella specifically suggested following the blueprint the Tigers used when they signed McGonigle to an eight-year contract earlier this season. Although he did not propose a specific dollar amount for Clark, he argued that Detroit has an opportunity to secure another foundational player before his value potentially climbs.

The argument is understandable, especially after Clark’s encouraging introduction to Major League Baseball.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft finished his first season with:

.272 batting average

.767 OPS

3 home runs

23 RBIs

11 doubles

3 triples

Those aren’t overwhelming power numbers, but Clark’s value extends well beyond home runs. His ability to make contact, put pressure on opposing defenses, and cover ground in center field gives Detroit the type of multidimensional player who could become an important part of its next championship-caliber team.

More importantly, Clark is just getting started.

Kevin McGonigle’s $150 Million Deal Changed Everything

The Tigers have already demonstrated that they are willing to make aggressive financial commitments when they believe they have identified a franchise cornerstone.

On April 15, Detroit announced an eight-year, $150 million contract extension with Kevin McGonigle, keeping the talented young infielder under contract through the 2034 season. The agreement also includes incentives that could increase its total value to $160 million.

That contract was particularly significant because McGonigle had barely begun his major-league career when the Tigers made the commitment. Instead of waiting for him to establish several seasons of elite production, Harris decided to act early.

The approach comes with obvious risks, but it also creates the possibility of substantial long-term value.

If McGonigle develops into one of baseball’s premier offensive players, his contract could eventually look like a bargain compared to what established superstars command on the open market.

The same thinking could apply to Clark.

As we’ve previously examined in our look at Detroit’s four potential franchise cornerstones, the Tigers already have an exciting young foundation featuring McGonigle, Clark, Riley Greene, and Dillon Dingler. Keeping that group together for the foreseeable future could give Detroit something it has struggled to maintain in recent years: a stable core capable of competing season after season.

Why Waiting on a Max Clark Contract Extension Could Cost Detroit

There is a compelling financial argument for approaching Clark about an extension now rather than waiting another two or three seasons.

Under MLB’s standard service-time system, young players typically spend six full seasons under team control before becoming eligible for free agency. During that period, their salaries can increase dramatically as they progress through arbitration.

Detroit does not have to sign Clark immediately to keep him on the roster. The Tigers already possess several years of contractual control, giving Harris considerable leverage in any potential negotiations.

However, the longer Clark continues developing into an established everyday player, the more expensive a long-term agreement could become.

An early extension would allow Detroit to offer Clark guaranteed financial security while potentially purchasing some of his future free-agent seasons at a lower average annual salary than he might eventually command.

Of course, there is another side to the equation.

Clark has played only a portion of one major-league season, and while his upside is undeniable, he still has plenty to prove offensively. His power production remains a work in progress, and there is no guarantee that his development will follow a straight line.

The Tigers would be making a sizable financial bet on potential rather than several years of established production.

But that’s exactly what makes the decision so interesting.

Scott Harris Has an Opportunity to Build Something Special

For all the frustration surrounding Detroit’s disappointing 76-86 finish in 2026, the organization has assembled an impressive collection of young position players.

McGonigle has already received his massive extension. Clark has arrived in the majors, Greene is entering his prime, and Dingler has established himself as a valuable piece behind the plate.

Meanwhile, additional young talent continues to work its way toward Detroit.

The Tigers are no longer simply hoping their prospects become productive major leaguers. Several have already reached that level, and the organization must now decide how aggressively to invest in keeping them together.

That’s particularly important considering Harris’ long-term philosophy.

As we previously covered following his season-ending press conference, Harris remains committed to building through player development rather than relying primarily on expensive free-agent acquisitions.

Signing Clark to a long-term extension would fit that approach by investing directly in a homegrown player the organization already knows.

It would also send a meaningful message to Tigers fans: Detroit intends to keep its most exciting young players rather than eventually watching them leave for bigger contracts elsewhere.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers have time before they must make a long-term financial decision regarding Max Clark, but that doesn’t necessarily mean waiting is the smartest strategy.

At just 21 years old, Clark has already shown enough to justify serious discussion about his future. His combination of athleticism, contact ability, defensive potential, and confidence gives the Tigers plenty of reasons to believe he could become one of the faces of the franchise.

Scott Harris has already invested $150 million in Kevin McGonigle. Now comes the question of whether he should make another major commitment to Max Clark before the young outfielder’s asking price potentially skyrockets.

There is no indication that Detroit and Clark are currently negotiating an extension, and any potential contract remains hypothetical.

But if the Tigers truly believe Clark will become the star many expect him to be, getting ahead of that development could turn out to be one of Harris’ smartest long-term decisions.

The only question is whether he is willing to make that bet this early.