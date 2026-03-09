Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Max Clark

The Detroit Tigers continued shaping their roster as Opening Day approaches, announcing several moves involving young players on Monday morning.

According to a report from Evan Petzold, top outfield prospect Max Clark has been reassigned to minor league camp.

Clark’s reassignment was widely expected. Despite the buzz surrounding the 21-year-old outfielder, the Tigers were never planning for him to break camp with the big-league club this spring.

Clark’s Spring Training Performance

Clark appeared in nine Grapefruit League games this spring and finished 2-for-18 (.111) with one RBI.

While the numbers weren’t eye-popping, the Tigers’ decision had little to do with his performance. Clark remains one of the most highly regarded prospects in the organization and is currently ranked Detroit’s No. 2 prospect.

At this stage of his development, the organization wants him getting everyday at-bats in the minor leagues rather than sitting in a reserve role with the big-league team.

Three Other Players Also Moved

Clark wasn’t the only player involved in Monday’s roster shuffle.

The Tigers also made the following moves:

Hao-Yu Lee — optioned to Triple-A Toledo

— optioned to Eduardo Valencia — optioned to Triple-A Toledo

— optioned to Thayron Liranzo — optioned to Double-A Erie

These moves are part of the normal roster trimming process during spring training as teams finalize their rosters ahead of Opening Day.

One Top Prospect Still in Camp

Despite the latest cuts, one highly regarded Tigers prospect remains with the big-league club for now.

Kevin McGonigle is still in MLB spring training camp with 17 days remaining before Opening Day, giving fans another chance to see one of the organization’s rising young talents.