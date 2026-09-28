The Tigers Have Already Moved On From Gleyber Torres

The Detroit Tigers finished the 2026 season 76-86 and in fourth place in the American League Central. With the season over, Gleyber Torres is headed for free agency, and there are real questions about his future with the organization.

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Torres did not play in the final four games of the regular season, and he started just twice over the last five. So, are the Tigers and Torres heading for a divorce?

Hao-Yu Lee Is Detroit’s Second Baseman Now

Hao-Yu Lee started at second base in Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a 4-2 loss, and he appears to be the future at the position for this franchise. Lee is only 23 years old and has a lot of upside at this point.

He is no doubt the better option than Torres for the long haul. Lee played in 114 games this season. He had a .264 batting average with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs, along with three stolen bases in five attempts. His on-base percentage was .322, his slugging percentage was .424, and his OPS was .747.

Gleyber Torres Is 29 With Fading Power

Torres is 29 years old. He played in 96 games and had a .260 batting average with eight home runs and 38 RBIs, along with zero stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .364, his slugging percentage was .363, and his OPS was .727.

What Scott Harris Does Next

It would be silly for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to re-sign Torres at this point. Harris used his end-of-season press conference to back Spencer Torkelson as part of the next Detroit core, and he looks more likely to hand second base to Lee than to spend on a veteran in free agency.