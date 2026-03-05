Detroit Tigers Announce First ‘Stunning’ Decision of Spring Training

The Detroit Tigers made a surprising roster move on Wednesday involving one of their young arms.

Right-hander Keider Montero was optioned to Triple-A Toledo shortly after delivering an impressive performance on the mound.

What made the move stand out even more? The announcement came just minutes after Montero tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts during a 2-1 exhibition victory over Panama.

The timing caught many observers off guard.

Why the Tigers Made the Move

Speaking to reporters from the Dominican Republic, Tigers manager A. J. Hinch explained that the decision had less to do with Montero’s performance and more to do with the team’s long-term pitching plans.

“We’ve got to protect our rotation,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “For him, defining the role where we feel like he can help us the most was going to be, at some point, our rotation. Whether that’s getting that sixth starter or, God forbid, anything else happens. He’s equipped to handle that. But the only way to do that is get him going and building him as a starter.”

In other words, the Tigers want Montero stretched out as a starter rather than working in relief, even if that means beginning the season in Toledo.

Opening Day Bullpen Spot Wasn’t There

Hinch added that once it became clear Montero wouldn’t crack the Opening Day bullpen, the organization chose development over keeping him in a limited role.

“We determined that he wasn’t going to initially make our team out of the bullpen and given our rotation has been set since day one, we decided to option him, given that we’re not going to see him in person for what could be a few weeks,” Hinch explained.

Montero’s Early Major League Numbers

The 25-year-old Venezuelan right-hander debuted in 2024 and has already logged valuable big-league experience.

Career MLB stats so far:

Games: 39

39 Starts: 28

28 Record: 11-9

11-9 ERA: 4.57

4.57 Innings: 189.0

189.0 Strikeouts: 149

149 WHIP: 1.360

In 2025 alone, Montero made 20 appearances (12 starts) and posted a 4.37 ERA over 90.2 innings.

What This Means Moving Forward

Rather than using Montero as a short-term bullpen arm, Detroit appears focused on preserving him as rotation depth.

If injuries strike or the team needs a sixth starter during the long MLB season, Montero could quickly become one of the first pitchers called upon from Toledo.

For now, though, the Tigers are prioritizing development—even if the timing of the announcement made it feel like a shocker.