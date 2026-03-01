fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Ty Madden, Dylan Smith

Detroit Tigers sign Colin Poche Tigers option Ty Madden and Dylan Smith

The Detroit Tigers continued trimming their spring training roster Sunday, optioning right-handed pitchers Ty Madden and Dylan Smith to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers sign Colin Poche Tigers option Ty Madden and Dylan Smith

Both pitchers remain part of the organization’s short-term plans for 2026. Because Madden and Smith are on the Tigers’ 40-man roster, the team was required to option them to Toledo rather than reassign them directly to minor-league camp.

Despite the move, neither pitcher is fully out of the picture this spring. Madden and Smith will still travel with the club on its upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic and could see action in exhibition games later this month.

The decision signals that Detroit is prioritizing roster flexibility early in camp while keeping depth arms ready in Toledo. Injuries, workload management, or early-season needs could quickly put both pitchers back in the major-league mix as the season unfolds.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments