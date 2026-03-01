Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Ty Madden, Dylan Smith

The Detroit Tigers continued trimming their spring training roster Sunday, optioning right-handed pitchers Ty Madden and Dylan Smith to Triple-A Toledo.

Both pitchers remain part of the organization’s short-term plans for 2026. Because Madden and Smith are on the Tigers’ 40-man roster, the team was required to option them to Toledo rather than reassign them directly to minor-league camp.

Despite the move, neither pitcher is fully out of the picture this spring. Madden and Smith will still travel with the club on its upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic and could see action in exhibition games later this month.

The decision signals that Detroit is prioritizing roster flexibility early in camp while keeping depth arms ready in Toledo. Injuries, workload management, or early-season needs could quickly put both pitchers back in the major-league mix as the season unfolds.