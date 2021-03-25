Tigers P Casey Mize makes statement by absolutely dominating Toronto Blue Jays

Sharing is caring!

Heading into Spring Training, you would have had a very hard time finding even a single person who did not think Casey Mize would be part of the Detroit Tigers rotation to start the 2021 season.

But heading into Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Mize had struggled in a big way this spring. In fact, in 10 innings, he was 1-2 with a 9.90 ERA and 12 strikeouts to go along with a whopping 10 walks.

Because of that, there has been some chatter about Mize being left off the Opening Day roster.

Well, Mize must have heard that chatter and he brought his good stuff on Thursday, striking out nine Blue Jays’ hitters and walking none in four innings of work. Though Mize did give up 5 hits and two earned runs, he certainly stated his case to be in the Tigers’ rotation to start the season.

Personally, I don’t think there was ever a question about Mize being on the Opening Day roster but Thursday’s performance probably converted a few doubters.

What do you think?

Casey Mize tonight: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K Mize was asked if he had added motivation tonight trying to make the team: "Honestly I would say so. I did my best to suppress that .. but definitely going into it I knew I wanted to make a good impression, because I needed to." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) March 26, 2021