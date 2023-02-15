Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Reveals Back Surgery Contributed to Elbow Injury

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize revealed that back issues contributed to his elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery last season. Mize stated that he had been dealing with back problems for years, which eventually led to compensation in his mechanics and contributed to his elbow injury. He is expected to start light throwing later this week after undergoing surgery for his back.

Why it matters: Casey Mize's Back Issues

Casey Mize had back surgery last season, which has delayed his rehabilitation

Mize said that his back issues played a role in his need for Tommy John surgery

He had been dealing with back problems for years before the surgery

Mize's spirits are high, and he is expected to start throwing later this week

The Big Picture: The Importance of Addressing Underlying Health Issues

The revelation that Casey Mize's back issues played a role in his elbow injury highlights the importance of addressing underlying health issues. Injuries are often the result of a combination of factors, and by addressing these issues early on, athletes can reduce the risk of more severe injuries down the road. Mize's decision to undergo back surgery alongside Tommy John surgery is a smart move that will help him come back stronger and reduce the risk of further injuries in the future.

Casey Mize by the Numbers

2022 Career WAR -0.1 2.7 W 0 7 L 1 13 ERA 5.40 4.29 G 2 39 GS 2 39 SV 0 0 IP 10.0 188.2 SO 4 148 WHIP 1.500 1.208

Mize has made 39 appearances, all starts, in parts of three seasons with the Tigers

He has logged 188.2 innings pitched

He has a 4.29 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Knowing Mize's career stats helps put into context the impact that his back issues and subsequent surgeries may have on his future performance.

More about Casey Mize:

Casey Mize, 25, is a right-handed pitcher for the Detroit Tigers who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He's known for his impressive ball command and ability to generate strikeouts, which has made him a top prospect in the Tigers' organization. Mize made his major league debut in 2020 and has shown flashes of his potential, but injuries have slowed down his development. He missed most of the 2021 season due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, and he revealed in 2023 that he had also undergone back surgery around the same time. Despite the setbacks, Mize has remained positive and focused on his recovery, and he's expected to play a key role in the Tigers' pitching rotation in the coming years.

What They Are Saying

“The back was an issue for a long time. I’d say years. It’s just something that got progressively worse over time.” – Casey Mize

“There’s some compensation there, you know. Everything is connected. I’d be a liar if I said it didn’t affect my elbow.” – Casey Mize

Casey Mize on back issue and surgery: pic.twitter.com/0P7iMSl6Rb — Jason Beck (@beckjason) February 15, 2023

The Bottom Line – Mize is Taking a Smart Approach to His Recovery after Back Surgery

By addressing his underlying health issues with back surgery, Casey Mize is taking an intelligent approach to his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While he may have missed significant time due to injuries, his proactive approach will help him come back stronger and reduce the risk of further injuries.

Going Deeper

