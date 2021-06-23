Tigers pitcher Matt Manning 1st since 1995 in team history to accomplish feat

Sharing is caring!

You can say that Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning has had a good start to his professional career.

This afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, he recorded a state line of 52 strikes on 80 pitches while walking two and surrendering five hits (two runs). Thanks to his efforts he earned his 1st career win.

And in doing so, he becomes the 1st Tigers pitcher since Clint Sodowsky in 1995 to throw 5IP and allow two runs or less in his first career two starts:

