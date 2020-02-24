45.4 F
Detroit
Monday, February 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez hits Houston’s Jose Altuve with pitch

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch from Detroit Tigers reliever Nick Ramirez this afternoon.

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez hits Houston’s Jose Altuve with pitch

It looks as though the retribution against Houston Astros has begun, and we're not even out of Spring Training...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses the trade of Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman held a press conference with members of the media this afternoon at Little...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman comments on future of head coach Jeff Blashill

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman met with members of the media at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It looks as though the retribution against Houston Astros has begun, and we’re not even out of Spring Training yet.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was hearing it pretty heavily from the fans at the Detroit Tigers’ minor league complex in Lakeland, Fla. He was greeted at every at-bat with a chorus of boos, and soon was hit by a pitch.

- Advertisement -

Detroit Tigers reliever Nick Ramirez plunked Altuve during his third at-bat:

- Advertisement -

However, the pitch may have simply been a breaking ball that got away from Ramirez, rather than some intentional retribution.

Either way, you can bet that Altuve and other Astros players will be intentionally thrown at by opposing pitchers this year at some point.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses the trade of Andreas Athanasiou

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez hits Houston’s Jose Altuve with pitch

It looks as though the retribution against Houston Astros has begun, and we're not even out of Spring Training...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses the trade of Andreas Athanasiou

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman held a press conference with members of the media this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena to discuss a...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman comments on future of head coach Jeff Blashill

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman met with members of the media at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon to discuss not only his...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former NFL agent predicts Tom Brady to land massive contract

Michael Whitaker - 0
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been making the rounds in the rumor mill as to his future in the NFL and where...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman to hold press conference following an active trade deadline

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings completed Trade Deadline by making a pair of moves, and both involving former GM Ken Holland. http://gty.im/1070846932 They sent Mike Green...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former MLB player Aubrey Huff warns Houston Astros to “wear bullet-proof vests” this season

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former MLB player Aubrey Huff has seen his name pop up in the news lately for his controversial social media posts, and now he's...
Read more

Miguel Cabrera reveals what Jose Altuve told him about sign-stealing scandal

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will host the Houston Astros in their first meeting of the 2020 Grapefruit League schedule. Spring Training matchups rarely...
Read more

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is time for the late, great...
Read more

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros were alleged to have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.