Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez hits Houston’s Jose Altuve with pitch

It looks as though the retribution against Houston Astros has begun, and we’re not even out of Spring Training yet.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was hearing it pretty heavily from the fans at the Detroit Tigers’ minor league complex in Lakeland, Fla. He was greeted at every at-bat with a chorus of boos, and soon was hit by a pitch.

Detroit Tigers reliever Nick Ramirez plunked Altuve during his third at-bat:

However, the pitch may have simply been a breaking ball that got away from Ramirez, rather than some intentional retribution.

Either way, you can bet that Altuve and other Astros players will be intentionally thrown at by opposing pitchers this year at some point.