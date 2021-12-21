Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter reacts to tragic passing of 1B coach Kimera Bartee

The Detroit Tigers announced some tragic news earlier today, as 1B coach and former Tigers outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly at the age of 49. He had been visiting relatives in Oklahoma at the time of his passing.

Tributes have continued to pour in from members of the organization, and now pitching coach Chris Fetter has reacted.

“KB was a special human with an unbelievable heart,” he wrote on Twitter. “His smile and positivity would lift up those around him, even on their worst days. He made me better as a person/coach and will be dearly missed.”

Bartee suited up for the Tigers as an outfielder during his MLB career which included stops with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. He also served as Detroit’s 1st base coach for the 2nd half of the 2021 season after having been originally hired as the team’s roving outfield and base running coordinator.