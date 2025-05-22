Gio Urshela Ricky Vanasco Josh Randall Craig Monroe Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist Tigers pitching rotation vs Guardians

Detroit Tigers Reveal Pitching Rotation for 4-Game Series vs. Guardians

The Detroit Tigers have announced their starting pitchers for this weekend's four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The red-hot Detroit Tigers, riding high atop the AL Central with a 33–17 record, have locked in (most of) their rotation for this weekend’s pivotal four-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers’ rotation will look as follows.

Gio Urshela Ricky Vanasco Josh Randall Craig Monroe Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist Tigers pitching rotation vs Guardians

Pitching Matchups vs. Guardians:

  • Thursday: Jack Flaherty (2-5, 4.44 ERA) vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Friday: Jackson Jobe (4-0, 4.12 ERA) vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Saturday: TBD vs. Luis Ortiz (Casey Mize, who leads the staff with 6 wins, is eligible to return from the IL)
  • Sunday: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA, 79 K) vs. Logan Allen

The Tigers, 17-5 at home, currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Twins and Royals. This series provides a golden opportunity to widen the gap.

Who Will Start Saturday?

All signs point to Casey Mize, who’s eligible to return and has quietly put together a strong campaign (3.53 ERA over 42.2 IP). If healthy, he could slot in as the Saturday starter and give Detroit a chance to solidify their grip on the division.

The Ace

Tarik Skubal continues to dominate. He leads the team in strikeouts (79), innings pitched (59.2), and ERA (2.87). His Sunday start could be the exclamation point on the series.

Stay tuned — this series could set the tone for the rest of the summer.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice
NFL Insider Leaks Full Detroit Lions Proposal That Could Alter NFL Playoffs
Ben Johnson Ben Johnson soft on tush push
Ben Johnson Is Already Showing Why He’s Too Soft to Succeed in Chicago
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Gio Urshela Ricky Vanasco Josh Randall Craig Monroe Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist Tigers pitching rotation vs Guardians
Detroit Tigers Reveal Pitching Rotation for 4-Game Series vs. Guardians