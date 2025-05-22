Detroit Tigers Reveal Pitching Rotation for 4-Game Series vs. Guardians

The red-hot Detroit Tigers, riding high atop the AL Central with a 33–17 record, have locked in (most of) their rotation for this weekend’s pivotal four-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers’ rotation will look as follows.
Pitching Matchups vs. Guardians:
- Thursday: Jack Flaherty (2-5, 4.44 ERA) vs. Tanner Bibee
- Friday: Jackson Jobe (4-0, 4.12 ERA) vs. Slade Cecconi
- Saturday: TBD vs. Luis Ortiz (Casey Mize, who leads the staff with 6 wins, is eligible to return from the IL)
- Sunday: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA, 79 K) vs. Logan Allen
The Tigers, 17-5 at home, currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Twins and Royals. This series provides a golden opportunity to widen the gap.
Who Will Start Saturday?
All signs point to Casey Mize, who’s eligible to return and has quietly put together a strong campaign (3.53 ERA over 42.2 IP). If healthy, he could slot in as the Saturday starter and give Detroit a chance to solidify their grip on the division.
The Ace
Tarik Skubal continues to dominate. He leads the team in strikeouts (79), innings pitched (59.2), and ERA (2.87). His Sunday start could be the exclamation point on the series.
Stay tuned — this series could set the tone for the rest of the summer.