Detroit Tigers Reveal Pitching Rotation for 4-Game Series vs. Guardians

The Detroit Tigers have announced their starting pitchers for this weekend's four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The red-hot Detroit Tigers, riding high atop the AL Central with a 33–17 record, have locked in (most of) their rotation for this weekend’s pivotal four-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers’ rotation will look as follows.

Pitching Matchups vs. Guardians:

Thursday: Jack Flaherty (2-5, 4.44 ERA) vs. Tanner Bibee

Jackson Jobe (4-0, 4.12 ERA) vs. Slade Cecconi Saturday: TBD vs. Luis Ortiz (Casey Mize, who leads the staff with 6 wins, is eligible to return from the IL)

vs. Luis Ortiz (Casey Mize, who leads the staff with 6 wins, is eligible to return from the IL) Sunday: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA, 79 K) vs. Logan Allen

The Tigers, 17-5 at home, currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Twins and Royals. This series provides a golden opportunity to widen the gap.

Who Will Start Saturday?

All signs point to Casey Mize, who’s eligible to return and has quietly put together a strong campaign (3.53 ERA over 42.2 IP). If healthy, he could slot in as the Saturday starter and give Detroit a chance to solidify their grip on the division.

The Ace

Tarik Skubal continues to dominate. He leads the team in strikeouts (79), innings pitched (59.2), and ERA (2.87). His Sunday start could be the exclamation point on the series.

Stay tuned — this series could set the tone for the rest of the summer.