Detroit Tigers Announce Another Unfortunate Update on Matt Vierling

The Detroit Tigers returned outfielder Matt Vierling to the 10-day injured list Tuesday after he reported renewed soreness in his right shoulder following Monday night’s game. Vierling had appeared in just four contests since being activated May 23; he previously missed the club’s first 51 games with the same shoulder problem.

“There wasn’t a singular event or episode or anything,” manager A.J. Hinch said via the Detroit News. “He came in after the game and reported some shoulder soreness, so we sent him for tests, had him see some doctors. We need to get further testing, but we can’t mess with this, especially off the recent shoulder issue he had.”

Asked about the severity, Hinch added:

“Anything any of us say right now would be premature, because I don’t know.”

Vierling spelled Javier Báez in center field Monday after Báez was ejected in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old went 2-for-12 (.167) in his brief return to action.

Perez Returns After Back Inflammation

To fill the roster spot, Detroit activated Wenceel Perez, who had been sidelined since spring training with lower-back inflammation. The switch-hitting outfielder completed a six-game rehab assignment between Low-A Lakeland, High-A West Michigan and Triple-A Toledo.

“It is great to see Wenceel,” Hinch said. “We should not steal any joy away from getting Wenceel back. This guy is so fun to be around. He’s energetic, big smile bouncing around the clubhouse. He was a really important part of our team last season. He’s just a fun, impactful player to have back.”

Perez made his 2025 debut in center field Tuesday, though Hinch noted the 25-year-old will rotate through all three outfield spots.

“He’s fully cleared and ready to go,” Hinch said. “We were going to have to decide which ballpark he was going to play at tonight — here or Toledo. And there was no need for him to continue it in Toledo.”

What’s Next