Detroit Tigers Players, A.J. Hinch Reveal Pain of Tarik Skubal Departure

The Detroit Tigers had barely finished saying goodbye to Tarik Skubal before baseball demanded their attention again.

Skubal’s trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers became known during Saturday night’s game against the Athletics. By Sunday morning, the Tigers were back inside the clubhouse preparing for another game while trying to process the loss of the pitcher who had become the face of the franchise.

“There’s an element of this that’s a little cold,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “You just got to get back to your routines and get back to playing.”

That may be the nature of the business, but the emotion inside Detroit’s clubhouse was impossible to hide.

Casey Mize Reflects on Skubal’s Rise

Few Tigers players shared a deeper connection with Skubal than Casey Mize.

Both pitchers were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft, though their paths into professional baseball could not have looked more different. Mize was the No. 1 overall selection. Skubal lasted until the ninth round.

They later made their major-league debuts on the same day during the shortened 2020 season.

“You could say that would be easier for me to strive for with the pedigree or whatever, whereas when guys are later-round draft picks it can be really easy for them to say, ‘Man, I want to be a big-leaguer,’” Mize said. “I don’t think that was ever going to be good enough for Tarik.”

Skubal did more than reach the majors.

He became a two-time Cy Young Award winner and developed into one of the most feared pitchers in baseball. Mize watched the entire climb from close range.

“In the last couple years we don’t get anywhere without Tarik Skubal, and I hope our fanbase is appreciative of that, even if maybe it didn’t end the way that everyone wanted it to,” Mize said.

Riley Greene Delivers Blunt Reaction

There was no polished way for Riley Greene to describe what it felt like to lose Skubal.

“It sucks,” Greene said.

That sentiment reportedly echoed throughout the clubhouse Sunday morning. Skubal had been one of Detroit’s best players, a clubhouse presence and a teammate many players had grown close to over several seasons.

Greene also understood the Tigers could not allow the trade to derail what remained of their season.

“It’s not going to affect what we’re doing,” Greene said. “It can’t.”

Detroit entered Sunday only 2½ games behind the final American League wild-card position. The Tigers had also produced a plus-52 run differential, evidence that the season had not reached the point where the clubhouse could simply stop believing.

Spencer Torkelson Balances Emotion and Business

Spencer Torkelson described Skubal as one of his closest friends and favorite teammates.

“It was definitely sad. [Skubal’s] one of my best friends, one of my favorite teammates of all time. … It just sucks to see him go. But, you know, [his trade] doesn’t change what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.”

Torkelson also recognized the financial and roster-building realities surrounding the deal.

“We know that we’re definitely not out of it,” Torkelson said. “Trading Skubal is just … You got to get a return for the best pitcher in the world when he’s going to be a free agent. It just makes sense from a business standpoint.”

Detroit acquired outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith from Los Angeles.

Hope and Ryan are both ranked among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects, while Smith gives the Tigers another young pitching prospect with long-term upside.

The baseball logic is easy enough to explain. The emotional side is far messier.

Kenley Jansen Wonders What Comes Next

Skubal may not be the only veteran leaving Detroit before the trade deadline.

Kenley Jansen, Gleyber Torres and Mize were among the players facing uncertainty as the Tigers continued evaluating their roster.

“We still have a pretty good team,” Jansen said. “I don’t know what their mindset is, if they’re selling now or if it’s just only Skubal. I don’t know. I’m not going to let that drive me crazy, I can tell you that.”

Jansen also made sure Mize knew the spotlight inside Detroit’s rotation had shifted.

“Skubal is gone, You’re the topic now!”

It was a light moment in an otherwise heavy clubhouse, but the message was not wrong.

Without Skubal, the Tigers will need Mize and the rest of the rotation to shoulder more responsibility immediately.

Jack Flaherty Understands the Situation

Jack Flaherty knows exactly what it feels like to be traded from Detroit to Los Angeles in the middle of a season.

The Tigers sent Flaherty to the Dodgers in 2024, where he helped Los Angeles win the World Series. He later returned to Detroit in free agency.

His advice for dealing with Skubal’s departure was simple.

“You wish him the best, try to help out in any way you can … and then also understand, you know, the next day – today – we still have a job to do.”

That is the uncomfortable balance facing the Tigers.

They can miss Skubal. They can be angry, disappointed or uncertain about the direction of the organization. They still have to play.

A.J. Hinch Says the Game Moves On

Hinch had grown close to Skubal during their years together in Detroit.

He understood the trade was possible and knew the front office had to consider Skubal’s pending free agency. Knowing it might happen did not make the reality any easier.

“The game moves on quickly,” Hinch said. “We have a responsibility to be ready to play, and our guys will be ready to play. I think this [trade] is a little bit unique because while it didn’t shock anybody, it probably still surprises people.”

The timing only added to the strange feeling.

Detroit was as close to the playoff picture as it had been in months, yet the club had just moved the pitcher most capable of carrying it through a postseason race.

“Ironically, we’re as close to the playoff race as we’ve been in recent months, and yet we know exactly what losing a guy like Tarik Skubal means to our clubhouse and our team,” Hinch said. “But the game moves on.”

That is the message Hinch must now sell to his players.

The Tigers lost their ace, but they have not been eliminated. The clubhouse may look and feel different, yet the schedule will not wait for anyone to finish grieving.

Bottom Line

The Tarik Skubal trade hit the Tigers hard because his value went far beyond his performance every fifth day.

Mize lost a longtime friend and fellow 2018 draft pick. Torkelson lost one of his favorite teammates. Greene offered the most direct reaction possible. Hinch lost a pitcher who helped carry Detroit through two playoff runs.

Now the Tigers must decide what comes next.

The deadline could bring more departures. The playoff race is still close enough to matter. The clubhouse is hurting, but it cannot remain frozen in the moment.

Skubal is gone.

Detroit’s season is not.